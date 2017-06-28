Mountain Lake PBS celebrates 40-year milestone

× Expand Photo provided/Mountain Lake PBS Mountain Lake PBS is celebrating their 40th anniversary with televised throwback programming and a kid-friendly party on Friday, July 7 at their Plattsburgh studio. Pictured above: Jennifer Kowalczyk and Beth Davis.

PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS has come a long way since they first started broadcasting from a basement studio in SUNY Plattsburgh’s Kehoe Building in 1977.

Since then, the station once known as WCFE TV Channel 57 has shared countless stories documenting the history, places and culture of the region.

Much has changed when it comes to the public’s technology and viewing habits, but while the station’s strategy has changed, the mission remains the same:

“For us, in our 40th year, we’ve tried to refocus on what we do in the communities,” said Jennifer Kowalczyk, Mountain Lake PBS’ director of engagement and marketing.

That includes more community-centered educational programming and events — including forums and debates during election years, which have gained traction within the past half-decade.

And it’s not just high-profile congressional races, but also mayoral and other down-ticket candidates.

“We’re focusing more and more as elections become more interesting,” Kowalczyk said.

The station, which broadcasts from 1 Sesame Street in Plattsburgh, has also attempted to roll with the trends by adapting their content — like creating quicker, shorter items on more platforms, including segments between 5 and 7 minutes.

As the station counts down to the anniversary, Mountain Lake PBS has been leveraging social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to encourage viewers to revisit benchmarks — like the first-ever Art Auction in 1984, their debut broadcast from 1 Sesame Street in 1987, and the introduction of the Antique Roadshow a decade later.

To commemorate the milestone on air, the station has been revisiting their greatest hits, combing through their vaults and archives for long-forgotten specials.

Programs coming in the next few weeks as part of “Flashback 57” include “Adirondack Memories” (2001), “Voices of Scotland” (1997) and “Mardi Gras 10th Birthday Celebration” (1989), among others.

“With this milestone anniversary, we’re inviting our viewers to come along with us as we reflect on those early years — revisiting those acclaimed programs that helped bring us to where we are today,” said Bill McColgan, President & CEO of Mountain Lake PBS, in a statement.

Despite the feel-good energy leading up to the milestone, Mountain Lakes PBS is not immune to the proposed cuts in federal funding that have threatened to strip support for Corporation for Public Broadcasting entirely.

President Trump’s proposed budget, if approved without changes, would zero out $454 million in funding for the CPB.

CPB historically has had federal bipartisan support, Kowalczyk said, and the station has been closely following the national discussion.

In the wake of the uncertainty, several campaigns — like the Protect My Public Media campaign — have sought to raise awareness amongst the public, and the region’s federal lawmakers have all said they disagree with the proposed cuts.

“When the time comes, we’ll put the word out to contact lawmakers if there is an important action or vote coming up,” Kowalczyk said.

In the meantime, it’s sunny skies as the station prepares for the bash on July 7 which includes a studio tour and a chance for kids to meet Curious George and other PBS Kids characters.

If Plattsburgh or the North Country was a Sesame Street character, Kowalczyk said it would be Mr. Snuffleupagus, Big Bird’s wooly mammoth pal.

“For years, no one other than Big Bird could see him — and the North Country is kind of a hidden gem,” Kowalczyk said.

Mountain Lake PBS 40th Birthday Bash: Friday, July 7 at Mountain Lake PBS’ at studio location in Plattsburgh from 5 to 7 p.m. To RSVP for the event, visit mountainlake.org/40th. All are welcome.

“Flashback 57” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m.