Mountainfest returns to Keene from Jan. 13-15

KEENE — The Mountaineer and Adirondack Rock and River will again combine forces to host the 21st Annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival on Jan. 13-15.

Mountainfest is an annual celebration of ice climbing and mountaineering featuring presentations by guest athletes, instructional clinics taught by visiting climbers and local guides, demo gear, and a chance to gather the climbing community for a winter weekend of camaraderie and climbing.

The weekend kicks-off with a Friday evening slideshow at Keene Central School at 7:30 p.m. presented by Rab climber and athlete Scott Bennett.

On Saturday, Kelly Cordes will speak. Cordes is the author of “The Tower,” a chronicle of climbing and controversy on Cerro Torre.

The Keene Valley Fire Department and the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery will host an “All-You-Can-Eat” spaghetti dinner at the nearby fire hall starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15, with all proceeds benefiting the Keene Valley Fire Department.

On Sunday, Kevin Mahoney will present his slide show on local first ascents from the Northeast to the greater ranges of Alaska and the Karakorum.

There will be instructional clinics on ice climbing, mountaineering, snowshoeing and avalanche awareness on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mountainfest is a charity event that supports local and regional non-profits every year.

For more detailed registration information, and a full schedule of events, visit mountaineer.com/mountainfest. For more information, contact Vinny McClelland at vinny@mountaineer.com or Dustin Ulrich at dustin@mountaineer.com.