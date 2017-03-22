Movement to rename bridge after Gordie Little passes hurdle

× Local officials would like to rename the Morrisonville Bridge after Gordie Little, the local storyteller who passed away last June. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Local fixture Gordie Little enjoyed ruminating on his beloved Saranac River, penning columns and offering weather reports from the River Room on his home overlooking the scenic view.

Now as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches, work is accelerating on the effort to rename the Morrisonville Bridge in his honor.

The Town of Plattsburgh last week passed a resolution to dedicate the bridge to Little, and it’s expected Schuyler Falls will do the same within the next several weeks.

“That bridge is really a nice metaphor of how he has built relationships between communities,” said Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.

According to the resolution: “Gordie’s life was spent building bridges, nurturing connections within the community and celebrating the little bits of magic that are all around us.”

Little resided in Morrisonville, within a stone’s throw of the bridge, which is located on Route 22B.

Once both towns and the county legislature have adopted the resolution, the request will be sent to Albany for consideration by the state legislature.

“The decision will be made by the folks down in Albany,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the dedication is a way to keep the memory of the radio host, author, storyteller and victims advocate alive.

Even if the state does not approve the request, Cashman said he is confident the joint actions between the towns will ensure residents acknowledge the bridge as the Gordie Little Bridge — even informally.

“It’s about recognizing his incredible legacy, and giving friends and family an opportunity to think of him often,” Cashman said.

Little passed away on June 22, 2016.