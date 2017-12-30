Mooers Free Library opens doors

× Expand Photo provided Viola LaMere, a local resident, receives the first library card and checks out the first book from the new Mooers Free Library. To her right is the library’s new director, Alyssa Neverett.

MOOERS — Years of fundraising, construction and leadership changes culminated last month in the opening of a new Mooers Free Library.

Replete with bright, newly-painted walls and neat racks of books, the new facility hosts an array of new features.

The library now has an updated collection, five new computers, a front porch and parking lot, and an afterschool program for students of the elementary school across the street.

“Our new library also features a new community room, open to the public to hold parties or meetings,” said Alyssa Neverett, the library’s new director. “We’re hoping to bring new events to the area and bring our community together.”

The opening of this library is years and over $156,000 in the making.

The framework for the building was constructed in 2013, according to Board of Trustees President Tim Gonyo.

The plan, according to Library Treasurer Art Menard, was always to construct the new facility in phases as more funding became available.

The library’s previous Board of Trustees resigned in 2015, Menard said.

Menard said their departure didn’t delay the project. But the library remained closed for four weeks, which spurred a number of challenges that had to be navigated. The current board was appointed shortly thereafter.

Since then, the new leadership has worked to fundraise enough money to complete the structure, including through a brick sale that garnered over $40,000.

They did so this year, and moved into the new facility on School Street in November with help from state grants, private donations and funding from the Town of Mooers.

Library officials put in for an additional $78,000 in state grant funds to acquire new furniture and help pay off the latest round of construction, Menard said.

“We were able to modify a grant that allowed us to get the walls up,” Gonyo said. “We were able to apply for a second grant to finally get us into the building.”

The former building, located on Route 11, is in the process of being sold, according to Menard.

“I believe it was assessed at $27,000,” he said. “The cash value of the sale, which isn’t totally complete at this time, is $14,000.”