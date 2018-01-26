New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to sue federal government over tax law

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will sue the federal government over the federal tax plan.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading a coalition of states that plan to sue the federal government over the tax reform bill.

“There’s a very strong argument that the bill is a fundamental violation of state’s rights,” Cuomo told reporters on a conference call Friday.

The governor cited legal precedent, including statutes that prohibit double taxation and the Equal Protection Clause.

Cuomo was joined on the call by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Daniel Malloy, who said they expect the coalition to broaden to include more states in the coming weeks.

The three governors, all Democrats, singled out the partial elimination of deductibility for state and local taxes, also known as SALT, as a chief culprit, which Cuomo called “philosophically repugnant and practically damaging.”

The trio doubled down on claims that the bill, signed by President Trump last December, was a deliberate attempt to punish left-leaning states which contribute more tax revenue to the federal government than they consume.

“It has nothing to do with sound policy — it’s politically motivated,” Murphy said.

The three states represent about 12 percent of the national GDP.

Cuomo said it’s not a coincidence that the states predicted to be most affected by the partial elimination do not have Republican representation.

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillilland and U.S. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, voted against the legislation, as did five of the nine members of New York’s Republican congressional delegation.

The governors said the lawsuit would probe for evidence of intentional discrimination regarding how the $10,000 limit for SALT was determined.

“How did they pick these 12 states? On what basis did they pick these 12 states? Did they really think it was a coincidence that they didn’t have a Republican in the Senate?” Cuomo said. “Do you really think it’s a coincidence those states voted against (President Donald) Trump? All you need is one email that says these are Democratic states, therefore we can get it passed.”

Malloy said, “I can’t imagine that there aren’t Republican documents and communications between the likes of (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and the Speaker and so many others about what they were doing to those blue states."