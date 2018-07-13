Mundys presented with Ianelli Award

× Leigh and Stephens Mundy were honored with the Ianelli Award last weekend by Mayor Colin Read. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | This year’s Ianelli Award went to a local couple with years of service in their respective industries.

Stephens and Leigh Mundy were presented the annual award, designed to highlight community philanthropy and service, in the closing hours of the Mayor’s Cup last week.

“Sunrise Rotary is proud to support arts in our community and the revitalization of our historic downtown,” said Sunrise Rotary President Doug Kashorek in a statement. “Our club is delighted that the committee has chosen to honor Leigh and Stephens Mundy and to recognize their tremendous efforts to enhance the community in which we live.”

When Leigh moved to Plattsburgh from West Virginia in 2002, she remembers packing up an old suburban, two sons in tow, and making the 11 hour drive all at once.

Her husband Stephens was about to take the helm as president and CEO of Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital (CVPH), and she wanted their kids to start school in the springtime.

The deadline to enroll was in just four days, so she packed everything and made her way to a place that the family would call home for nearly two decades to come.

“We moved into a guest house of somebody’s until Stephens could get here,” she said. “The boys started school on time.”

Stephens followed a little while later, and after getting his bearings at CVPH, would hold his position there for the next 16 years, presiding over the halls as the hospital expanded its services and staff twofold.

Not long after, Leigh got involved with the Strand Center for the Arts, first as an events planner, then as a member of the Strand Board of Directors.

As her husband watched one Plattsburgh institution grow, during her tenure on the board she saw the Strand Theatre awaken from its dilapidated slumber and become a downtown staple again.

As a volunteer, she spearheaded the restoration of the old theater — at one point, Leigh and Stephens could’ve been seen carrying out old, tattered carpets from the Strand or hosting “scrubbing parties” to get others involved.

Rehabbing the Strand was a process that took nearly a decade, but she loved to do it in part because she loves this community.

She’s now serving as its interim director as a search continues for another executive.

The Ianelli Award was created eight years ago in honor of former Mayor John Ianelli, a lawmaker remembered for his “community does matter” spirit.

“The energy and devotion the Mundys offered this community is precisely what the Ianelli Award seeks to recognize,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “They took a derelict theater in the heart of our downtown and created a treasure for which our entire region can be proud. This is the pride of Mayor Ianelli that I am overjoyed to endorse.”

Getting the Ianelli Award was a good surprise, Leigh said, and one that made them both very proud.

“You get what you give,” she said.

For her, community service isn’t just about doing your job and working to build something, it’s about showing up in your city:

“I just think — if you don’t get involved, then you can’t complain about things being a certain way,” she said. “You have to be part of the solution. People that just sit in their houses and complain need to get out and get involved, and it’s not easy to do. It’s not easy, but it’s very rewarding.”

“I look at it as — we’re trying to build a community, all of us,” Stephens added. “A vibrant downtown makes a difference. When you go downtown and there’s restaurants buzzing and there’s a show at the Strand, that’s something that either keeps people here or attracts people here.”

Past recipients of the award include former state assemblywoman Janet Duprey, Adirondack icon Gordie Little, the law enforcement of Clinton County, Kit and Sally Booth, Bob Wallet, Roger Harwood, Matt Spiegel and Bob Pooler.