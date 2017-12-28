Mural revealed at Essex County Public Safety

× Essex County correction officer Cody Lang stands beside the finished mural that now graces a span of wall in the public safety building conference room. A native of Crown Point, Lang designed and completed the painting this fall. Photo by Kim Dedam

LEWIS |The hand-painted mural at the Essex County Public Safety Building takes up nearly an entire wall here.

“In Memory of all our Fallen Heroes,” the giant landscape says.

Designed and painted by Corrections Officer Cody P. Lang, a native of Crown Point, the addition to the shared conference room is meant as a lasting tribute.

It highlights the shared services of both New York State Police Troop B Lewis Zone 3 troopers and staff and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

A lonely stretch of I-87 twists through a mountain pass on Lang’s mural with both a sheriff’s and a trooper’s patrol car coming through it.

“When I was choosing these colors, I thought what would go with both departments,” Lang said of the warm grey and slate-blue tones she picked.

“I wanted to put the two departments together,” she said.

The goal was to highlight the cooperation within the Essex Public Safety Building, which was designed to house the Essex County Jail, along with both law enforcement offices and emergency services headquarters for the county.

“When I started sketching out the road, it turned into the Northway,” she said.

Law enforcement officers here patrol along stretch of I-87 from points near Albany over 200 miles north to the Canadian border.

Lang said she drew a similar mountain landscape mural at home before creating this one.

And her career encompasses both artistry and correction’s officer training.

“I’ve been painting, drawing, doing crafts with my mom (Pam) since I can remember. We both run our own crafts small businesses on the side.”

In addition to painting murals, Lang also makes handmade soaps, wood carvings and jewelry.

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting, State Police Troop B Major John Tibbitts and Troop B Zone 3 Captain Patrick Ryan commended the CO for her work and the artistic touch it adds to the shared conference room.

“We have such a good working relationship with the sheriff’s department,” Tibbitts said, noting that the plan for shared space at the building and jail in Lewis has been very helpful to law enforcement efforts, especially during major events such as the prison escape search two years ago.