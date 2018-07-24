Murray’s Fools serve up craft spirits

× Expand Photo courtesy Murray’s Fools Distilling Sarah and Randall Beach, owners of Murray’s Fools Distilling, will showcase their locally-sourced vodka, apple brandy and whiskey at the upcoming Adirondack Craft Beverage Festival next weekend.

ALTONA | Back then, they were called “Murray’s Fools.”

That’s the name bestowed by Harper’s Weekly on the unprepared city-slickers who journeyed to the rural Adirondacks in 1869, inspired by the William Henry Harrison Murray novel “Adventures in the Wilderness.”

Nearly 150 years later and a decedent of that writer, Randall Beach, alongside his wife Sarah Beach, have returned to the North Country — and they’re brewing up small-batch craft spirits.

The couple’s distilling company, named Murray’s Fools after those inspired by W. H. H. Murray all those years ago, is churning out batch after batch of specialty vodka, apple brandy and whiskey, each with New York-sourced ingredients.

They’ll showcase their wares at the upcoming Adirondack Craft Beverage Festival, formerly known as Plattsburgh Brewfest, at Elf’s Farm and Adirondack Cider Company on Aug. 4.

The annual event’s name change signals the expansion of offerings this year to include everything from beer to wine, hard cider, spirits and even kombucha.

General admission tickets are $35 and include admission, 15 tasting tickets and a 2018 festival tasting glass. VIP tickets are available for $75.

Randall and Sarah Beach started bottling their first batch of corn-based Snowshoe Vodka at a family farm in Altona two years ago, and since then, they’ve expanded their offerings to include two other products, La Pomme du Lac apple brandy and Wolf Jaw single malt whiskey.

“We started with vodka because brandy and whiskey need to age,” Sarah told The Sun.

The couple’s operation is growing. They recently opened up a tasting room, which Beach says allows them to welcome visitors on the weekends and share their passion with others.

Find out more about the Beach’s distillery at the Adirondack Craft Beverage Festival next weekend (plattsburghbrewfest.com) or murraysfoolsdistilling.com.