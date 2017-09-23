Museum preparing for season end

× Expand Photo provided Heritage Museum President Terry Smith and Arts Director Katelyn Chevier talk in the museum’s Adirondack Gift Shop.

TICONDEROGA | Now’s the time to visit the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum before it closes after Columbus Day.

Heritage Museum Board of Trustees President Terry Smith said they’re reflecting upon the significant achievements of the summer, while, at the same time, preparing to close for the season on Columbus Day, Oct. 9.

Located in the 1888 Building at the entrance to Bicentennial Park, the museum is open from May through early October.

Smith said there is still time to visit on weekends and take advantage of special sales in the Adirondack Gift Shop at the museum.

“As the new president of the Board of Trustees, I experienced first-hand and for the first time the Children’s Summer Workshop Series,” said Smith. “I appreciated the range of art forms the workshops offered, each one sparking imagination and encouraging curiosity. What a great summer of creative fun for the kids and for me.

“I’d like to congratulate the staff and volunteers, the workshop leaders, teachers, parents and grandparents who made our season meaningful.”

Museums nationwide are rethinking ways to reach out to their audiences, Smith said.

He said the Heritage Museum is embarking upon new technologies to face the future.

“Since its inception, the Heritage Museum has worked to preserve and celebrate the industrial history of Ticonderoga, primarily through exhibits and programs,” he said. “Taking a step forward, the museum is embracing new trends and technologies to tell their stories and bring the town’s rich history to life. At the same time, we are looking to engage the younger generations and sustain their interest.”

Museum Trustee June Curtis said the facility is in the early stages of a new initiative, “Reflections, Fostering the Future by Projecting the Past,” a project to preserve and process “the timeworn photos from their archives into digital format creating photo collages and telling untold stories to our audiences. We have transitioned to a digital TV, have created a new slideshow and are planning additional equipment purchases to increase our technological capabilities.

“Please stay tuned for news on an exciting internship program with the Ticonderoga High School,” she added. “It is important to note our gratitude to the South Lake Champlain Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation for funding in-part the Reflections project.”

Although the museum closes for the season in October, much work is done throughout the winter months in preparation for the following spring, she said.

“With our new initiative, exhibit maintenance, workshop planning and a major fundraiser, the Taste of Ti, on the calendar for May, the board and staff have a robust agenda ahead,” she said.