Museum seeks volunteers

× Expand Lohr McKinstry The Moriah Iron Center Museum needs volunteers for the upcoming season.

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah’s Iron Center Museum needs volunteers for the coming season.

Museum Director and Town Historian Elizabeth LaMoria said the lack of volunteers is limiting the museum’s hours.

“Due to our lack of volunteers, we suggest people call before coming to the museum,” she said. “We cannot guarantee that it will be open.”

LaMoria said she’s in her office on the second floor on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.

“Ring the bell by the door,” she said. “I’ll come down and let visitors in.”

She said appointments can be made by calling 518 546-3587 and leaving a message if no one is there.

The museum has had volunteers to keep it open in past years, but one of their top workers, Archie Rosenquist, died in 2016 and others have been unable to help this year.

The Moriah Historical Society runs the museum and can be contacted at moriahhistsoc@aol.com.

“If anyone would like to volunteer to keep the museum open on a regular basis, call us,” LaMoria said. “We’d love to hear from people who are interested.”

The Iron Center Museum features exhibits highlighting the mining and railroad history of the Town of Moriah. Many items from the Historical Society’s collection are exhibited in the Iron Center, which is normally open from June to October.

The office of the town historian and the Moriah Historical Society are located on the second floor of the museum next to the Town Hall.

The society offers a unique collection of resources for genealogy, local history, and iron mining industry research.