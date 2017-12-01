Museum Store open for holidays

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Heritage Museum’s Christmas Store will be at the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery this year.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Heritage Museum’s 12th-annual Christmas Store of handcrafted items is moving to the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery at 119 Montcalm St.

The Museum Store will be open on Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Christmas Store is an extension of the museum’s Adirondack Gift Shop, offering a selection of reasonably priced gifts.

“The shopper will find handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, soaps, wooden toys and pencils,” said museum director Mary Curtis. “Of particular interest are textiles including throws and tote bags, depicting historical buildings and maps. With such variety and quality, shoppers may find it hard to decide whether to gift them or keep them for themselves.”

The Heritage Museum, for the third year, has published a 2018 wall calendar which will be on sale at the Christmas Store. “The Big Boats of Lake George” may be of interest to any lake, boat, or nostalgia enthusiast.

For the last few years, the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum and Fort Ticonderoga have transported their gift shops to the Hancock House for the holiday season, sharing space with the Ticonderoga Historical Society, resulting in a three-museum store.

The Fort Ticonderoga and the Ticonderoga Historical Society gift shops will continue at the Hancock House for this year’s holiday sale.

Opening the Heritage Museum gift shop for a Christmas Store began over a decade ago, with the purpose of increasing the retail prospects for the consumer and at the same time benefiting the museums through its holiday sales.

As an added attraction, the museum is raffling a distinctive unique backpack designed with a vintage British map of Lake George.

“(My husband) Mark and I offered to fill it up with some local Adirondack products, making it even more special,” said Laura Wright, the museum’s newest trustee. “The backpack is now chockfull of specialties including Lake Champlain Chocolates, Gunnison’s Orchard Strawberry Preserves, Champlain Area Trail Map, Adirondack Winery wine, books by local authors, a tea carrier and an ADK ornament.”

Eight years ago, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce developed the first North Country Christmas Celebration, enveloping businesses and organizations with a week-long series of events. The Heritage Museum Christmas Store is part of this celebration.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Christmas Store will remain open till 8 p.m. as part of the chamber’s North Country Christmas Holiday Shopping and Dining Night.

Raffle tickets will be on sale during the Christmas Store and available at the Ti Arts Gallery until Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon, at which time the winning ticket will be drawn.