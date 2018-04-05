Music appreciation group comes to ELCS

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Bridge Arts Ensemble last week performed for the students of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School during an assembly.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A New York City-based group of musicians brought their love of the arts to students at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School last week.

The Bridge Arts Ensemble is a teaching artists organization that works specifically with schools all around the Adirondack Park, from north of Albany to just south of the Canadian border.

“Music is our main focus,” said Shaleah Adkinson of Bridge Arts Ensemble. “We bring themed concerts for students from kindergarten through 12th grade and specialized workshops based on our skills and school requests.”

Adkinson said the group hopes to promote music appreciation to all of the student body — not just band and choral students.

“We bring them a love for music and for the arts,” she said. “A lot of students across the country aren’t getting the exposure because a lot of programs are being cut or the students aren’t interested in them. We want to bring a little bit of that to them to pique their interest or just to explore it a little bit,”

Adkinson said she knew what it was like coming from a small town and not getting much exposure to music. She said it was always exciting to see outsiders come and perform.

“It really ignited a fire for me and changed the direction of my life and what I wanted to do,” she said.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story