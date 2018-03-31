Music to flow through town

× Expand Photo provided The Hague Music in the Park concert series is on again for this summer.

HAGUE | The schedule for the Hague Music in the Park series has been released for nine concerts this year.

Coordinator Steve Ramant said the last two shows in August start at 6:30 p.m., the rest at 7 p.m.

“We tried to book a good range of music this year,” he said. “There’s something enjoyable for everyone.”

During the months of July and August, a concert series is held in the Route 9N park on Wednesday nights, and in case of inclement weather, the concerts are held at the Hague Community Center.

The concerts are free of charge:

June 27, Zack and Hanna Ryan, the brother-sister duo play a wide range of musical instruments, from The Beatles to their own original works.

July 3, Fireworks, Calamity Rock, Hague’s own duo with a wide range of favorites, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 11, Rick and Sharon Bolton, rock, soul and Blues, with a show dedicated to the late Dottie Henry, a longtime community volunteer.

July 18, Bonnie Greco, former vocalist with Hague Quartet sings Big Band favorites.

July 25, Running the River, upbeat blend of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Eagles and others.

Aug. 1, Rich Ortiz, solo act with multiple instruments and Willie Nelson sound.

Aug. 8, American Roots Show, Bob Stump and Doug Moody with Appalachian folk music and Blues, including fiddle music.

Aug. 15, John and Orion Kribbs, father and son duo playing the best in Americana music.

Aug. 22, Marty Wendell and Tour Band, 50 years of original songs and classic oldies, with some Johnny Cash hits. Wendell is a Ticonderoga native and member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Aug. 29, Ben Rounds Band, lots of country, rock-a-billy and folk.

The separate Hague Endurance Festival is June 23 and 24.

The music is Saturday, June 23, with the Switch Band, 9 a.m. to noon, Blues, funk and rock; and Ben Rounds, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., playing 35 years of traditional country, rock-a-billy, blues and folk music.