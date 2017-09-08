Musical tribute to spotlight life of North Country organist

PLATTSBURGH | A lifetime of service from retiring organist George Shnob will be brought into focus this Sunday.

Following an hour-long musical tribute, Shnob will be awarded the Senator Ronald Stafford Award for Public Service at a special ceremony in St. Peter’s Church on Sept. 10.

The ceremony will mark the fourth time the award has been given in recent memory, organizers say.

The award will be presented to Shnob in recognition of his long term service to the wider community in the field of music and care for others, according to a news release from St. Peter’s Church.

His passion for music, especially organ playing and singing, made him one of the most omnipresent and sought-after musicians in the area over the years, according the church news release.

Shnob served as an organist everywhere from the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, Dannemora Correctional Facility to various weddings and funerals, church and community socials and dinners.

He was the founding director of the Sweet Adelines Chorus in 1968 and served as a member of the Barbershop Chorus and Barbershop Quartet.

He also served as the church choir director at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh for many years.

Born in Mooers Forks, Shnob even made his mark internationally, according to a church news release, by directing the Madrigal Singing Chorus in Ormtown, Canada.

In 2009, the choir at St. Peter’s created the Student Assistance Endowment Fund at Clinton Community College in George’s name. The fund is used by students who face true financial emergencies to help them remain in school.

George has received numerous recognitions and awards from many area organizations, from the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County to the New York State Assembly, Clinton Community College and more.

He is now residing at the Samuel F. Vilas Home.