Muted fall foliage predicted statewide — but Adirondacks may be spared

× The first signs of fall have appeared in the Adirondacks, which may have better fall foliage results than the rest of the state. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Leaves have already started changing in the Adirondacks, paving the way for the rest of the state.

But as autumn descends, colors of the fall foliage season will be delayed and less vibrant in much of the state, experts predict.

New York has had wet and warm weather leading into the season, which will delay changes in foliage and lessen their vibrancy, said Taryn Bauerle, Cornell University associate professor of plant science.

“The goldilocks of fall colors is warm sunny days followed by cool nights,” Bauerle said. “Therefore, we can expect fall foliage to be less vivid this year.”

But the Adirondacks, which has suffered drought-like conditions, might be spared, and this week’s weather will be the determining factor.

If the region continues have dry weather paired with the goldilocks scenario, “you will definitely be set up for better colors than rest of region,” said Bauerle, whose research focuses on how plants communicate water stress.

That scenario would results in colors popping with more reds.

“It’s hard to predict Mother Nature and what next the next few weeks will bring,” Bauerle said.

Temperature and moisture are the major drivers of fall foliage.

Too little water and warm temperatures increases the chances of early leaf fall and more muted fall colors, Bauerle said. But too much water and warm temperatures increases the likelihood of diseases.

Field observers with I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Report predicted color changes between five and 15 percent in Crown Point this past weekend, with most occurring at higher elevations.

That number was 10 percent in Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.