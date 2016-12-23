Mystery found at the Adirondack History Center museum

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Adirondack History Center Museum curators rediscovered a mural hidden for some time behind a glass wall behind the doll collection. It is signed, as shown here: ART & ART 1937

ELIZABETHTOWN — In removing an interior display case, curators at the Adirondack History Museum uncovered panels of a hidden wall mural.

Now it’s being saved for a second time.

“It was actually in the doll collection, on a wall,” museum Director Aurora McCaffrey said.

“When we renovated the gallery, we rediscovered the mural in a closed-off area, inside a glassed-in section of the room.”

It is a very large set of treasures: eight panels, each about 5.5-feet tall that vary from about four to five feet in width.

Each piece connects to another.

The artist or artists signature(s) is clearly marked in all capital letters at the lower right edge of one panel: ART & ART 1937.

The ampersand looks like an E with a swash for the lower serif.

McCaffrey is working to find out who the artists were.

No museum paperwork details who commissioned the mural either.

But the artwork was apparently designed for a specific space in the old Deer’s Head Inn, the large three-plus hotel which stood east and jutted forward of the annex that remains as the Deer’s Head Inn today.

Tracing museum records, McCaffrey did find the panels were saved before the building was torn down in 1968.

Deer’s Head demolition marked Record-Post front page news on Dec. 26, 1968, so it’s safe to assume the murals were moved before then.

Longtime proprietor Ben Stetson had sold the place in April of 1932, according to historic records, to Eugene Bastion and Otto Jaeger of Poughkeepsie, just five years before the murals were signed.

Stetson died on Feb. 8, 1937, so it is unlikely he commissioned the work.

McCaffrey doesn’t know which room or rooms the painted panels occupied at the former Deer’s Head establishment.

But the paint’s once vibrant color is muted by a yellowed film of smoke or grease.

One tiny section of the painting was cleaned by museum Conservator Jennifer Baker to reveal what the underlying pigments really look like.

They glow.

“She is going to write up a conservation treatment plan,” McCaffrey explained of the History Center’s move to restore the large work.

ADIRONDACK ARTISTS

Meantime, historians here have started to dig: 1937 was an interesting year for murals and artists and hotels competing for guests in this region.

The panels collectively depict late summer Adirondack mountain landscapes in swift, Impressionist strokes. The vista is gauzy, almost like a montage of colorized Seneca Ray Stoddard images.

Vast skies reach high covering nearly the top half of every panel and piled with billowing and enormous clouds amassed against washed tones of aquamarine, maybe cerulean, blue.

Mountain ridges indicate distinct lines of Marcy with Algonquin on one side, maybe Basin and certainly Saddleback in the Great Range on other panels. Peaks are posed behind lower ridges streaked with rockslides.

The mountains stretch back in ascending layers from leaning pines, tall birch trees with ochre-tinged leaves and dark forest-wrapped ponds. Rocky outcroppings fringe the painted waters.

The collective mural appears a lot like a 360-degree view of summer landscapes in Keene, somewhere near the Au Sable Lakes given the prominence of Saddleback.

There are no fanciful human characters or stylized guides at work in the paintings.

Only one section of the mural suggests human intrusion in a roughly sketched small brown cabin, its low-slung roof somewhat cocked over a front porch that tilts against uneven ground.

Four deer graze on one panel, one gazing straight from the painting, frozen in deer stillness.

An adeptly shaded pines leans over the water across another panel, jumping in 3-D from the mural.

WHO DONE IT?

There were many artists making murals here and from here in the mid-1930s to 1940.

Arto Monaco, arguably the most famous “ART” from this county, graduated with his art degree from Pratt Institute in New York in June 1937. He promptly left for Hollywood and his first job at Walt Disney Studios.

He subsequently painted several murals in restaurants nearby: at his father Louis Monaco’s place, Monaco’s, in Upper Jay, a work that caught the attention of Jay’s elder artist Rockwell Kent and lead to an important long-time friendship between the two.

Kent mentored Monaco’s acceptance at Pratt.

In 1940, Monaco, then age 27, created a famous Canadian hunting party mural at the Village Inn restaurant in Au Sable Forks.

Historic news records squabbled in 1939 over another wall mural Monaco had done (not, as had been reported, by Rockwell Kent) at a place called Gero’s North End Tavern & Grill in Plattsburgh.

Kent cleared up the debacle in a letter to the Record-Post in November, 1939.

He wrote with zest: “Before we let Arto Monaco be drawn away to paint great murals for the everlasting edification and delight of the people of America at large, let’s see to it that the walls of every place in this countryside where we eat, or dance, or drink our beer, are painted by Arto Monaco. Very truly yours, Rockwell Kent.”

Monaco, of course, went on to design and build toys and his famed Land of Makebelieve in Upper Jay.

The History Center is currently conserving a large collection of Monaco’s work. And they haven’t ruled out his contribution to this mural.

In 1937, Kent was working on what became a signature mural for the new Post Office building in Washington D.C.

At the History Center, McCaffery said they have traced works of another well-know Adirondack painter, Arthur D’Artois.

But in showing images of the mural to his descendants, his hand has since been ruled out.

The Old Mill Art School run by portrait artist Wayman Adams was in full swing between 1932 and 1940 on the southern end of River Street in Elizabethtown.

“I would love to find who the artist is,” she said of the salvaged Deer’s Head mural.

“I would like to submit for a conservation grant and display this at the museum.”

The panels are now freed from behind the glass case full of antique dolls and resting for winter on the mezzanine balcony above the museum’s stage coach and buggy collection housed in what was once the Elizabethtown High School.

Any local resident or historian who remembers the Adirondack landscape mural or knows something further of its provenance is encouraged to call the Adirondack History Center.