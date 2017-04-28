Mystery solution to be revealed

TICONDEROGA – The year was 1892-1893 and the place was the Methodist Church on Montcalm (Main) Street in Ticonderoga.

Ladies were wearing long dresses, hats and gloves to church, children were trying to stay clean in their Sunday Best and the men had driven the family to church by horse and buggy, said the church’s Betty Rettig.

Everyone was eager to attend the weekly service, see their friends and family and enjoy an afternoon picnicking and socializing, she said. The ladies were discussing a special quilt that they would be making.

Fast forward to 2015 and quilts were still the topic of conversation at the First United Methodist Church, now at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga.

Pieces of a long lost quilt had just been discovered while sorting items for the annual Christmas Fair. Forward again and it is 2017.

The rest of a mystery is now being pieced together, Rettig said. On Sunday, April 30 at both the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services, a special church service has been planned and the theme, “Our Quilt Has Come Home,” has evolved.

Everyone from the community is invited and encouraged to attend to hear the rest of the story, share memories and admire many lovely quilts, with stories of their own, she said, that will be on display in the church sanctuary. Attendees are encouraged to wear pre 21st century period clothes if possible and/or a hat.

“Hymns from a very old hymnal will be played by organist Grace Trombley and sung by the congregation,” said Pastor Scott Tyler. “The choir will also sing an old time anthem.”

Mary Lou Greenough and Denise Huestis, two of the organizers of the day’s event, along with their many helpers, extended an invitation for all to come to the service and stay to enjoy a special coffee social after both services.

For more information about the church, call the church office at 585-7995, visit the church website: www.tifumc.com or Email: timethodist@gmail.com.