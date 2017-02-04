Named to armed services academy

CROWN POINT – Crown Point High School senior Adelaide Smallidge has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

The appointment to the Colorado institution was announced recently by Gillibrand’s office.

Smallidge, 17, was selected based on criteria including her academic record, leadership potential and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.

The Crown Point student directed last year’s Resolution Run in Ticonderoga, a 4k footrace that raised money for the local food pantry for the poor. The race was sponsored by the LaChute Road Runners Club to which she belongs.

A selection committee formed by Senator Gillibrand chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants.

Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Smallidge is headed to one of the nation’s leading service institutions.

“Our service academies train and mentor top tier officers who are committed to serving our country,” said Gillibrand. “These talented New Yorkers have shown honor, dedication and unique skill-sets that will make them great assets to our nation’s service academies and armed forces. I am always honored to nominate courageous men and women with the opportunity to live their dreams and serve in our country’s armed forces.”

She said the United States service academies offer a first-class education, as well as a chance for the young people to serve their country upon graduation as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services.