Names announced for ELCS, WCS merger study

WESTPORT — The Board of Education here has made its decision on nine of the 10 names which will help lead the shaping of a merger plan between Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

At the June 8 meeting of the board, four community members and one member of the Westport Parent-Teacher-Student Organization were named to sit on the committee.

Cena Abramo, who has two children at Westport and is a member of the WPTSO, was selected to serve on the committee, as were retired WCS English teacher Scott Gibbs and former school board president Sam Sherman.

Also selected to the board were retired Middlebury and Plattsburgh State professor Roger Sandwick and Pam Nicholas, who will have a student entering the school in the fall.

Alexa Doherty, who will enter her junior year at Westport in September, was named as the student representative to the committee through the student council.

Judy French will serve as the support staff member of the committee, while principal Josh Meyer will be the administrative representative.

While science teacher Jay Fiegl has filled one of the two teacher positions on the committee, the second position has not been filled with plans to announce the 10th member at the July meeting.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis school board selections were planned to be presented during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 13.

School board members will not be a part of the committee, but will accept and act on the committee’s recommendations at the end of the process.

Once assembled, committee meeting dates are set for: Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Dec. 6, Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and April 25.

Meetings will alternate between Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport locations, and specific time and locations will be announced soon.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Boards of Education voted unanimously Nov. 30, 2016 to do a merger consolidation study.

They have hired the Castallo & Silky Associates of Syracuse to conduct the study, beginning in August and concluding with a final report in April 2018.