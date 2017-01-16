National award for Ti veterinarian

× Expand Photo provided Dr. James Mack

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Animal Hospital is receiving a recognition award from the American Animal Hospital Association for a commitment to excellence.

The veterinary clinic and animal hospital is run by Dr. James Mack, a licensed and experienced veterinarian.

The American Animal Hospital Association is the accrediting body for companion animal hospitals in the United States and Canada.

Ticonderoga Animal Hospital has served the Ticonderoga area for everything pet-related since November 1978.

“You and your practice team have clearly recognized the benefits of adhering to the standards of excellence of the American Animal Hospital Association and maintaining your status as an accredited member of AAHA,” Michael T. Cavanaugh of the association said in a letter to Dr. Mack.

“In recognition of your practice-team’s achievement and long-standing commitment to excellence, we would like to present you with an award during the AAHA Nashville 2017 Conference.”

He said the awards ceremony is during the AAHA Accredited Practice Breakfast on Sunday, April 2.

“During the conference, AAHA will showcase practices celebrating 25, 50 and 75 years of accreditation on the awards display in the Music City Center,” Cavanaugh said. “Congratulations on achieving this major milestone.”

Modernization and structural improvements were made to the clinic in 1981, 1984 and 1989 to provide a broader range of client services and to meet the requirements set forth by the American Animal Hospital Association.

“We provide full small animal medical, laboratory, x-ray and surgical services,” practice manager Noel Mack said. “We proudly became a hospital member of AAHA in 1995. We voluntarily submit to periodic inspections, adhering to over 900 requirements, to ensure quality medical care for all of our patients.”

She said Ticonderoga Animal Hospital stays on top of the latest advances in veterinarian technology.

“Our team is committed to educating our clients in how to keep their pets healthy year-round with good nutrition and exercise,” she said. “Above all, (we) remember that all animals and pets need to be treated with loving care in every check-up, procedure or surgery.”