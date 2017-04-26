National drug take-back day set

PLATTSBURGH — This year’s National Drug Take-back Day will take place Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the country, including in Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Warren and Washington counties.

The National Drug Take-back day is a country-wide event that encourages individuals to deposit their old, expired and unwanted or unused medications at designated drug drop-off locations. The medications are then collected by local law enforcement agencies for immediate disposal, helping to keep potentially dangerous expired or addictive medications out of unwanted hands and out of local waterways.

In Essex County, there are a number of official drop off points, including the Essex County Sheriff’s office in Lewis and the Tupper Lake, Ticonderoga and Moriah Police Departments. In Clinton County, drop off points include the Plattsburgh City Police Department headquarters and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in Rouses Point.

The Warren County Sherriff’s Office in Queensbury will also participate.

In the spring of 2016, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and over 4,200 of its state, local and tribal law enforcement partners collected 893,498 pounds of unwanted medicines — about 447 tons — at almost 5,400 sites spread through all 50 states, beating its previous high of 390 tons in the spring of 2014 by 57 tons, or more than 114,000 pounds.

To find a drop-box or collection site near you, please visit dea.gov or call 800-882-9539.