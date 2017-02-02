National Grid, Slic in ‘regular discussions’ on broadband

× Expand Photo courtesy of Maelick via Creative Commons National Grid said they’re working with Slic Network Solutions to expedite progress on broadband installation in Schroon. But at least 100 poles must first be removed as part of the project and engineer studies must be completed.

SCHROON — National Grid said they are working to aid Slic Network Solutions in facilitating broadband installation in Schroon.

“We’re in regular conversations with Slic and are trying to move things as quickly as we can,” said Patrick Stella, a spokesman for National Grid. “We’re all working to get our work done as quickly as possible.”

Progress on the “make ready” stage of the project, when National Grid shifts gear on their poles to make way for Slic’s equipment, had been delayed due to delays on investment funding on Slic’s end, Stella said.

“We didn’t start the project until August,” Stella said.

Stella said the proposed route in Schroon entails at least 1,500 poles, at least 100 of which must be entirely replaced.

Many are in backwoods areas, he said, making access difficult.

“This is a really large job,” Stella said, listing the factors the utility company must consider: “Is there room on the pole? Is there an effect on electric service? Are there safety concerns?”

National Grid must also consider whatever cable is installed does not affect power for their customers.

Engineering studies and those related to forestry and other sciences must be conducted.

“We are in the process, and we are doing that,” Stella said.

National Grid builds its system for electric service only.

Since the pole replacements required for the project are specifically to accommodate a request by Slic, the Nicholville-based provider is required to assume those costs.

Slic was first awarded state grant funds in December 2012 to bring fiber to seven upstate areas.

Following a period of delays stemming from both the state and private sector, progress had been humming along since fall, when Slic received their long-expected round of investment funding to allow work to continue.

The latest delay has sparked frustration in the community and among the broadband committee spearheading the project.

Slic Vice President Kevin Lynch said the challenges outlined by National Grid illustrate just one of the obstacles to providing broadband in rural communities.

“It takes companies like Slic, with the support of the NYS Broadband Program Office, to meet and overcome these challenges,” Lynch said. “We have the experience to stay on top of these issues, and are prepared to rapidly construct the network once we are cleared to put our fiber optic cable on poles. We have contractors lined up and waiting as well as supplies on hand so we can quickly get to work once given the green light.”

Lynch said Slic is working with National Grid to prioritize the main backbone sections connecting the grant areas to the north and south of the hamlet.

“Our goal is to connect as many customers as quickly as possible, but asking (National) Grid to complete the make ready process in a sequential way,” Lynch said.