National Guardsmen return from overseas deployment

× Pictured: Airman Russell Izzo of Ticonderoga returns from a three month deployment overseas, where his unit was aiding in the fight against ISIS by flying missions in Iraq and Syria. Izzo is pictured with his wife, Gabrielle, and two children. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a three month deployment overseas, hundreds of military men and women of the Vermont Air National Guard returned home last Wednesday and Thursday.

The 158th Fighter Wing unit participated in a campaign to drive the Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Around 25 airmen of the several hundred deployed returned on Thursday, landing at the Vermont National Guard base in South Burlington before being bused to a separate hanger where their loved ones were gathered.

Young children, families and friends stood by in costumes, with signs — and in one case, a fake baby — to welcome servicemen and women home. As the first string of airmen departed the bus, families rushed to the forefront of the crowd to embrace returning soldiers.

The Vermont Air National Guard 158th Fighter Wing unit has 1,100 members from Vermont and upstate New York, according to the Burlington Free Press.