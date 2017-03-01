National Guardsmen return from overseas deployment

Local unit that aided in fight against ISIS greeted by crowd of loved ones

by

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a three month deployment overseas, hundreds of military men and women of the Vermont Air National Guard returned home last Wednesday and Thursday. 

The 158th Fighter Wing unit participated in a campaign to drive the Islamic State from Mosul, Iraq, according to the Burlington Free Press. 

Around 25 airmen of the several hundred deployed returned on Thursday, landing at the Vermont National Guard base in South Burlington before being bused to a separate hanger where their loved ones were gathered. 

Young children, families and friends stood by in costumes, with signs — and in one case, a fake baby — to welcome servicemen and women home. As the first string of airmen departed the bus, families rushed to the forefront of the crowd to embrace returning soldiers.

The Vermont Air National Guard 158th Fighter Wing unit has 1,100 members from Vermont and upstate New York, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines