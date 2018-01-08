National History Day schools sought

× Expand Photo provided Grace Mashaw and Janay Smith, students from Gouverneur Middle School, participated in North Country History Day held at Fort Ticonderoga in March 2017. North Country students are working on their projects now in preparation for North Country History Day on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is seeking schools to participate in its next National History Day on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in the Mars Education Center.

Six northern New York counties are eligible to participate in North Country History Day at the fort: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, and Warren.

The fort wants interested schools to sign up as soon as possible, History Day officials said.

The 2018 theme is “Conflict and Compromise in History” and students can participate in five categories: historical paper, exhibit, website, documentary or performance.

Students also compete in two divisions: Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12).

“More than half a million students from all 50 states participate annually in a program that develops the critical thinking skills necessary for success in today’s business world,” said Fort Director of Academic Programs Rich Strum. “A recent study found that this project-based program has proven benefits such as increased test scores, greater aptitude for reading comprehension, and analytical skills.”

The first and second place winners in each category and in both divisions advance to the New York State History Day contest in Cooperstown, on Monday, April 23, 2018. The top finishers at the state level advance to the National History Day contest in College Park, Maryland, June 10-14, 2018.

North Country teachers interested in learning more about History Day can contact Strum at Fort Ticonderoga, at rstrum@fort-ticonderoga.org.