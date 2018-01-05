National honors

WESTPORT | In 2017, Healthy Schools Network founder and Executive Director Claire Barnett was awarded the prestigious William K. Reilly Award for Environmental Governance and Leadership from American University in Washington, D.C.

“As environmental challenges become more complex, the country urgently needs platforms for engaging business, government, nonprofits and the academic community in constructive dialogue and in devising new ways of resolving environmental issues,” the university said of its goal in presenting the prestigious annual award.

“William K. Reilly is a gentleman in his late 70s now who served as an EPA administrator under President George H. W. Bush. He is an insightful and helpful person, and it was an honor to meet him,” Barnett said.

“At EPA, he restored some of the programs that Pres. Ronald Reagan had eliminated. A lot of people appreciate him today.”

She also won the David P. Rall Fund Award for Advocacy in Public Health from the American Public Health Association, given in Atlanta, Georgia.

Barnett said both honors felt overwhelming.

The Rall Award was presented by the American Public Health Association (APHA).

“I’m rarely speechless, but when I received the APHA email, I was stunned and found it completely unbelievable. There are so many people doing wonderful work in the public health field.”

According to APHA, the David P. Rall Award is a tribute to an individual who “brought scientific research to bear on policy making in environmental health and whose science-based advocacy advanced public health and prevention across many fields and in many forms.”

Healthy Schools Network board President Chip Halverson, N.D., of Portland, Oregon said the organization is grateful to have their cross-cutting work recognized.

“It has been a winning year, despite the odds,” Halverson said in a news release.

“We have traction on our white paper on America’s school infrastructure; new work on school environments at EPA, at the Centers for Disease Control and at Education (department), (with) new health and environment advocacy underway at home in New York and nationally.”

Barnett maintains a seasonal residence in Westport, with a home base in Saratoga Springs.

Healthy Schools Network maintains its central office in Albany.

TO FIND OUT MORE

The Healthy Schools Network maintains three websites with information for school personnel, parents, teachers, coaches and child care workers.

The primary website is at healthyschools.org with fact sheets and guides to use in addressing school environmental concerns.

The second website is at nationalhealthyschoolsday.org which will celebrate and promote its 16th annual round of activities on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

A third, cleaningforhealthyschools.org, provides free training materials and other information about green products for use in schools and larger scale childcare facilities.