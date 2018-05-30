National opiate expert visits

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Michael Nerney, former director of the national Training Institute of Narcotic and Drug Research in New York City, spoke to teachers within the Ticonderoga Central School district.

TICONDEROGA | Teachers in the Ticonderoga Central School District got to hear from an expert on opiate addiction recently.

Michael Nerney of Long Lake is the former director of the national Training Institute of Narcotic and Drug Research in New York City.

Nerney has been a national consultant on adolescent chemical dependency and addiction and has close to 40 years of experience in the field of substance abuse and prevention, Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue said.

“We were fortunate enough to hear from speaker Michael Nerney,” Donohue said.

Nerney’s area of expertise includes psycho-pharmacology, adolescent chemical dependency, relapse prevention, heroin and prescription opioids.

He has also been a consultant to the federal Office of Substance Abuse Prevention, New York State Education Department, New York State Division of Probation and Correctional Alternatives, New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and two television networks.

He has been featured on 20-20, a primetime news magazine television show.

The presentation was made possible by donations from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Ticonderoga Teachers Association, Ticonderoga Support Services Association, Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494, Kiwanis of Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Walmart SuperCenter.

In addition to Nerney, during the afternoon session the high school staff heard from Rheannon Croy, program manager for the Alliance for Positive Health.

“Ms. Croy provided information about the impact of opioid overdoses, how to recognize overdose and steps to take when encountering an overdose,” Donohue said. “She also described the physiology of an overdose and how overdose occurs when too much of an opioid is exposed to the receptors of the brain.

The staff was also educated on the use of Naloxone/Narcan to potentially reverse an overdose. Kits were provided to any staff who wanted one at the end of the presentation.