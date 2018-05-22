NCCC moving forward on new Ti campus

× Expand File photo North Country Community College is moving forward on a proposed plan to bring a school of applied technology to Ticonderoga by sending out a Request for Proposals (RFPs) and hoping to hire a contracting firm by July 1.

TICONDEROGA | North Country Community College is moving ahead to make the School of Applied Technology a reality.

The college has announced they are seeking Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the establishment of a technical/vocational education program in Ticonderoga.

The estimated start-up cost is $4.8 million.

Members of the board of trustees, along with President Steve Tyrell and Donna Wotton of the Ti-Alliance, have held a number of meetings over the past month, including with Saranac Lake residents and Essex County lawmakers, where they presented their proposals for a technical school earlier this spring.

“This is the kind of news I have been waiting to hear about,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava at that time.

Locally, there will be another meeting on the proposed school of applied technology Thursday, June 14 at the Ticonderoga campus stating at 7 p.m. A meeting will also be held at the Malone campus on June 13, also at 7 p.m.

Moving the process forward

NCCC Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen Reed said the group has also met with faculty and staff at the college, which has given them the thumbs up to move forward with the potential addition to college programming.

“The college is ready to obtain the services of a consulting firm to help us to closely vet the prior work completed in the feasibility study and by the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance,” Reed said.

Tyrell said the proposals will help clarify the viability of the proposed School of Applied Technology plan and make recommended adjustments.

“We look forward to the work our application review team will complete in June,” Tyrell said.

Once received, Tyrell said the proposals will be passed through a review team of administrators and faculty members.

“If a successful finalist is identified and selected by the college, we hope the consultant firm will begin work by July 1,” he said.

The process has changed from the original thought the school had of hiring a faculty member who specializes in vocational and technical education. Instead, the college, with the recommendation of faculty, opted to seek an external organization to complete the work.