NCCC offers olive branch to county

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of North Country Community College were on hand at the Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting Nov. 6 to bring lawmakers up to date on campus activity.

“We would like to do as much as we can,” Dr. Steve Tyrell, president of the college, said. “We want to communicate with you as much as possible and plan to be here at the Dec. 5 meeting.”

“I would like to see these communications between the board and college as much as possible,” responded North Elba supervisor Roby Politi.

On the communication front, Tyrell said staff member Chris Knight will be creating a newsletter which will be sent to members of the board to provide regular updates on school events and issues.

As far as programs, he said the school is looking to start offering an EMT basics course in the spring semester for both non-credit and credit-bearing tracks.

“We are continuing to look at ways to meet your challenges,” Tyrell said. “We our protecting our backyard because and will not give up a space to someone who is coming from here.”

“I applaud the fact it is going to be something offered and it gets the needle moving,” said Newcomb supervisor Wes Miga. “But it’s not a dramatic degree. Maybe there should be a critical care course or paramedic course. That’s how we move people fro the scene to the hospital and it is also where a great employment opportunity would be.”

Miga added programs like those would be needed within the Essex County communities soon, as well as outside of the county.

“This is critical and a huge opportunity for employment both within and outside the county,” he said. “We are not an exporter of talent, but we could be. These are positions that are just as much in need as are doctors and nurses.”

“That is something that will be needed over the next 10 years and we are going to have to the people who are trained and ready to fill these jobs,” said County Manager Dan Palmer.

NURSING PROGRAM QUESTIONS

Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally expressed concern that Essex County residents may be getting passed over in the nursing program.