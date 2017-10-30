NCCC, Paul Smith’s partner on outdoor classroom

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College student Paige Hart, center, and Paul Smith’s College students Mike Gaulin and Tim Otis peel bark off a log that will become part of a new lean-to at the NCCC Saranac Lake campus.

SARANAC LAKE | A new outdoor classroom on campus at North Country Community College (NCCC) is now open.

Located on a quiet hill behind Hodson Hall, the outdoor classroom features a large lean-to and a half-dozen long pine benches. All the timber for the project was cut from Paul Smith’s College (PSC) property.

“An outdoor classroom is something we’ve wanted to have on campus for a long time, and it’s been great to collaborate with Paul Smith’s College to make it happen,” said NCCC biology professor Dr. Judy Steinberg.

Steinberg said members of North Country’s Environmental Club came up with the idea for an outdoor classroom a few years ago. She credited a husband and wife who have ties to both colleges with getting the project moving: Bob Brhel, who recently retired after a 31-year teaching career at PSC, and Jan Brhel, the former assistant to the president at NCCC.

“Through the association with Jan, Bob and Judy, we got involved and came up with a plan to advance the idea Judy and her colleagues had created,” said Dave Simmons, academic support staff in the PSC Forestry program. “We just thought it was a great project we could work on together.”

Last year, work study students at Paul Smith’s cut cedar posts and Brhel and Simmons milled the pine boards for the benches, which were installed by volunteer work crews from both colleges.

The lean-to construction took place over one day this fall. A Paul Smith’s crew hauled the logs to the site, and students from both colleges worked together to peel the bark from the logs, cut them to size and move them into place.