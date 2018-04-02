NCCC radiology center aided by donations

× Expand Photo provided NCCC students Cece Otero, Courtney Smith, Interim RAD Tech Director Becky LaDue, student Randy Deom II, Samaritan Medical Center Clinical Instructor William Cain and student Kate Gehrke show off the new equipment donated to the college’s Radiologic Technology program.

SARANAC LAKE | North Country Community College’s Radiologic Technology program has received a major equipment upgrade thanks to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and Fujifilm Medical Systems.

The hospital and Fujifilm recently donated a Fuji FCR Go2 Portable Unit and a FCR XG5000 Reader to the college’s radiology lab. The two pieces of equipment are valued at about $300,000 brand new.

“The old reader in the lab was very outdated and, if it was to break, we wouldn’t be able to get the parts to fix it,” said NCCC Interim Radiologic Technology Director Becky LaDue. “Both pieces of equipment are great additions to our lab and we’ll be happy to put them to good use.”

LaDue thanked Jim Farr, Samaritan Medical Center’s director of diagnostic imaging services, and Fujifilm Sales Account Executive Paul Kotecki for the donation, along with SMC Clinical Instructor William Cain.

A total of 28 graduates of North Country Community College’s Radiologic Technology program are currently employed at Samaritan Medical Center.

The hospital is also one of a dozen health care facilities across the region where the college’s Rad Tech students gain valuable clinical experience. Students must complete approximately 1,600 hours of clinical throughout the program.

The college’s energized radiography suite gives students experience positioning patients for proper diagnostic exams, and allows them to take images of phantoms – or test objects – within the lab.