NCCC readies summertime lecture series

The Ticonderoga Campus of North Country Community College will host a lecture series this summer.

TICONDEROGA – North Country Community College is celebrating 50 years of excellence in education with a lecture series at its Ticonderoga Campus.

In February 1967, the first Board of Trustees meeting was held and NCCC became a reality.

“A half century later, we continue to provide quality post-secondary education for an affordable price, close to home, as our founders intended,” NCCC Director of Development Diana Fortune said.

“Franklin and Essex counties joined together to bring NCCC, as part of the State University of New York, to our area. The opportunities the college has given county residents, as well as many from across our state and beyond, have changed lives and made our region a better place.”

More than 50,000 students have taken credit-bearing classes since the founding, and many more have participated in life-long learning opportunities.

NCCC is holding the 50th Anniversary Summer Lecture Series at the Ticonderoga Campus.

Coming up at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday are:

Tom McGrath, “Naked and Ill-Armed, the American Defenses at Ticonderoga, 1777.”

Pete Nelson, “Triumph and Tragedy of Charles Broadhead, Pioneering Adirondack Surveyor.”

Diane O’Connor, “Uppity Women and Liberated Ladies: The Centennial of Women’s Suffrage in New York State.”

Pete Nelson, “Current Events: An Adirondack Revolution That Helped Remake the World.”

The lectures are free and open to all.

NCCC has campuses in Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga and Malone.