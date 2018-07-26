NCCC ready with $13.3 million spending plan

× Expand Photo provided NCCC enrollment data, measured by full-time equivalent, as presented to Essex County supervisors ahead of the budget hearing on July 30.

ELIZABETHTOWN | North Country Community College presented a $13.3 million 2018-19 budget to supervisors in Essex County last week.

The budget reflects a 0.6 percent increase in core program costs.

The college seeks $1,240,000 from Essex and Franklin counties, the “sponsor” revenue, which is unchanged for the fourth year in a row.

An additional $50,000 from each county would support capital funding projects, also unchanged from current year spending.

NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell and Vice President of Administration/Chief Financial Officer Robert T. Farmer briefed lawmakers on the details.

Discussion centered around student data uncovered as NCCC continues to assess core programs and the cost of charge-backs to the county.

Charge-backs are costs paid by Essex County when students attend SUNY community college programs elsewhere.

In graph form, data from 2017-18 enrollment by county indicate that 90 percent of Franklin County students attending SUNY community colleges enrolled at NCCC.

“Six percent are attending other SUNY community colleges and taking programs we offer. Four percent are attending other SUNY community colleges and taking programs we don’t offer,” communications director Chris Knight told The Sun.

In Essex County, however, 59 percent of students attending SUNY community colleges chose NCCC.

“Twenty eight percent (of Essex County students going to community colleges) are attending other SUNY community colleges, taking programs we offer. Another 13 percent are attending other SUNY community colleges and taking programs we don’t offer,” Knight said.

Supervisors here asked why more students in Essex County go elsewhere even if NCCC has a similar program.

Tyrell said travel was a deciding factor. Most students at NCCC are non-traditional, older students who commute.

“Part of it, we know, is geography,” Knight explained to the Sun.

“We’ve looked at the zip codes of those Essex County residents who are attending other SUNY community colleges, namely Clinton and Adirondack,” Knight said.

“All of those students lived within 30 miles of either Clinton’s campus in Plattsburgh or Adirondack’s campus in Glens Falls. Convenience, especially given the difficulty of driving in the winter, is one reason for their decision to go elsewhere.”

Chestertown Supervisor Gerry Morrow said he has recognized that short travel distance is important for students in his town and a big reason they choose Clinton County over NCCC.

NCCC’s main campus is in Saranac Lake and has one satellite campus in Malone and one in Ticonderoga.

Commuting students have to factor in not only weather, but time for travel and the cost of gas and vehicle maintenance.

“That makes it a challenge to get that population,” Knight said.

“We need to work hard to attract them to stay and go to school in their home county, which saves the county from having to pay chargebacks, especially if they’re going to another community college and taking a program that we also offer.”

Tyrell said NCCC is working to strengthen its core programs.

“The college presented a plan to address the deficits in our enrollment to supervisors a year ago,” Knight said.

Two programs in particular are designed to connect Essex County students to the workforce here.

One example, Knight said, is the Emergency Medical Training program, which provides curriculum in both the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) training.

The courses are taught by NCCC’s Assistant Dean for Institutional Research & Computer Support Scott Harwood, who is also Franklin County’s EMS Coordinator.

There were 20 graduates from the program this month, each of whom now work with area volunteer fire departments and ambulance squads, or as paid emergency-medical professionals.

“We’ve also petitioned the state to add the Sports and Events Management Program to our Malone campus,” Knight said of progress.

“And we are investigating a School of Applied Technology in Ticonderoga, working on job training with International Paper in Ticonderoga.”

NCCC’s data research also found that some 85 percent of their students are not recent high school graduates.

“They come later as ‘non-traditional students’ which could be a student in his or her 20s looking to start a career in nursing or a 45-year-old who wants to start a new business or grow their existing business,” Knight said.

“The 15 to 20 percent of recent high school graduates who do come to NCCC represent 17 school districts in the two counties.”

Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava, who is chairman of the Essex County Finance Committee, commended NCCC for its proposed 2018-19 spending plan.

“I would say the college is probably in the best financial shape it has ever been,” Scozzafava said.

The Public Hearing for NCCC’s 2018-19 budget is set for 9:30 a.m. on July 30, just before the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Ways and Means Committee meeting.

SURPRISED: GRADS NOT GOING TO COLLEGE

In presenting the 2018-19 North Country Community College budget, President Dr. Steve Tyrell shared surprising data found in NCCC’s research: 30 to 50 percent of recent graduates in Essex and Franklin counties are not attending college at all.

The regional statistic is well above the state average of 22 percent.

NCCC Communications Director Chris Knight clarified the findings.

“This spring, our staff reached out to guidance counselors to find out why they’re (high school graduates) not going to college. We believe some of it may be misinformation about the cost of college. When they read the papers or hear from other people that it’s so expensive to go to college, they don’t consider college.

“But we want to have them look at NCCC, where the out-of-pocket cost to attend (tuition and fees) for a non-form full-time student is $3,185 over two years, after financial aid is applied. We think that’s a great education at a great price. We need to get the word out about that to prospective students.”

Supervisors encouraged NCCC to move forward with plans to open a School of Applied Technology in Ticonderoga, which was presented to Essex County’s supervisors in April.

The NCCC Applied Tech program is in design with consult from International Paper Co. in Ticonderoga.

Start-up costs for the project would utilize $900,000 from the college’s $5 million fund balance.

NCCC 2018-19 BUDGET PLAN

NCCC is closing this fiscal year $96,000 in the black.

The college is proposing a 4 percent increase in tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students.

The increase would add $188 per year for in-state tuition for a total of $4,880 per year.

The increase would add $443 per year for out-of-state tuition for a total of $11,510 per year.

NCCC has planned for enrollment of 970 full-time equivalent students (FTE), which is nearly the same as the 975 FTE enrollment this year.

A $500,000 deficit in core programming costs projected for next year is offset by Second Chance Pell grant funding, a program that helps incarcerated people earn a college degree.

Second Chance Pell, with 180 FTE students at NCCC, will provide $780,046 toward the college 2018-19, less $344,987 in expenses.

The grant funding supports college programs for inmates in local prisons, including Federal Correctional Institution in Ray Brook; and New York State prisons -- Adirondack, Bare Hill and Franklin.

NCCC received a $100 increase in the state aid rate and a $65,000 increase in state rental aid.

New York State has approved $260,000 in matching funds for capital improvements.

NCCC anticipates classroom renovations for next year would cost $120,000 and dining hall improvements at $200,000 in addition to maintenance costs and infrastructure upgrades.