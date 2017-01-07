NCCC releases study on former Lowe’s site

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The old Lowe’s Home Center on Wicker Street in Ticonderoga could be turned into the School of Applied Technology and Biomass Product Industries by North Country Community College, according to a newly released feasibility study.

TICONDEROGA – The feasibility study for reuse of the old Lowe’s Home Center in Ticonderoga for North Country Community College is finally out and shows a technical school at the vacant building could work.

The report was released to the Essex County Industrial Development Agency on Dec. 15, after IDA Co-Director Jody Olcott had reported to the County Board of Supervisors earlier that numerous requests to the college for a copy of the study had not been successful.

Essex County Industrial Development Agency Co-Director Carol Calabrese confirmed to The Sun that their agency now has the draft study.

“They gave us a copy of the study on Dec. 15,” she said. “We have it.”

The IDA wrote the application for the $55,000 Empire State Development grant used to fund the report, although none of the money has been paid out yet.

The college did the study in-house, with some help from BOCES, after no one responded to a request for proposals to do the report.

NCCC President Steve Tyrell said the feasibility study calculates cost-effectiveness and startup costs for the School of Applied Technology and Biomass Product Industries at Lowe’s.

“It’s (the school) more than just break even, it would make a little money,” he said. “It will go to Empire State Development as a final report.”

The School of Applied Technology and Biomass Product Industries would offer associate’s degrees and certificates in “middle skills” such as boat and vehicle repair, building trades, facility management and digital services. It would have 24 classrooms and work labs in 100,000 square feet of space, as well as space for the Ticonderoga Town Police Department.

Tyrell said he’ll add input from the college faculty and Student Senate to the feasibility study, then finalize it and send it to Empire State Development in mid January 2017.

The Board of Supervisors had discussed withholding approval needed for the college to get $4.5 million in tax-exempt bonds for a renovation and construction project at the NCCC main campus in Saranac Lake, but ultimately decided to OK the bonds.

The controversy began when Olcott reported to the County Economic Development, Publicity and Planning Committee that the study’s completion date was Dec. 1, 2015.

“The study is done; we have been denied by North Country Community College to get a copy of this study,” she said. “We requested again last week and we were told that we will not have it available to us until they deemed it available.”

Tyrell said the study was made public soon after the committee meeting Olcott was at.

“We had stated the faculty would take most of the fall semester to review it,” he said. “We weren’t withholding the report. That’s program review; it’s normal. Now it’s out.”

He said the next step will be up to the NCCC Board of Trustees, administration and faculty.

“The report shows it’s doable,” Tyrell said. “It shows there is both job demand and a market to recruit students interested in applied technology careers in building trades and automotive services in the North Country region. Now we need to decide if we do it.”

The Lowe’s Home Center closed in 2011, citing low sales. The building has been vacant ever since.