NCCC Ticonderoga LPN program highly rated

North Country Community College's LPN program in Ticonderoga has been rated 6th in the state. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – The nursing program at North Country Community College’s Ticonderoga campus has received high marks.

PracticalNursing.org has published ratings for the “2017 Best LPN Programs in New York.” The college has three nursing programs – including Ticonderoga – named as the top practical nursing programs in the state.

The practical nursing program in Ticonderoga was ranked 6th overall statewide, 7th at Malone campus, and 15th at Saranac Lake.

“LPN students in the highly competitive programs have a demanding academic course load,” said NCCC Director of Nursing Programs Chuck Van Anden. “They also have strong clinical training opportunities with our clinical partners that with excellence in staff and support services from the college prepare them for licensure, continued education and the meaningful careers.”

Van Anden said there’s been a steady growth of employment opportunities across the North Country for LPNs and registered nurses.

“New York has more than 65 licensed practical nurse (LPN) schools in the state, varying from community colleges to private nursing schools, with other offerings in between,” according to the organization’s publication. “A state-approved program is extremely important in kicking off your career as an LPN; it can make or break you. We’ve carefully evaluated and ranked each school, culling test scores and exam pass-rates to create a list of the 20 top LPN schools in New York.”

In May, North Country Community College conferred degrees for 77 LPNs and 70 registered nurses.

Seventy-two percent of the nursing staff at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake received their education at NCCC.

“NCCC is proud to provide the North Country region with quality health care professionals,” said NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell, “We are honored to see the nursing faculty and students’ hard work reflected in this national organization’s annual ranking.”

In addition to programs for LPNs and registered nurses, the school also has programs in health sciences, massage therapy, human services, radiologic technology and chemical dependency counseling.