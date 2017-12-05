NCCC trustees discuss Radio Park

× North Country Community College President Steve Tyrell (right) starts a meeting of the college Board of Trustees at the Ticonderoga campus, as Trustee Ann McDonald and Communications Director Chris Knight are taking their seats. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Radio Park property in Saranac Lake was pulled from a recent Essex County tax auction at the request of North Country Community College.

Meeting at the college’s Ticonderoga Campus recently, the NCCC Board of Trustees discussed acquiring the two parcels at 159 and 160 Santanoni Ave. as a means of unifying the Saranac Lake main campus.

WNBZ FM and WIRD AM once broadcast from Radio Park, owned by Ted Morgan’s Mountain Communications, but non-payment of back taxes resulted in the seizure by Essex County.

“We would like to acquire that property,” college President Steve Tyrell said at the meeting.

He said several questions must be answered before that happens, including if the radio tower there would have to come down.

Under state law, the college can’t own property, so either the NCCC Foundation, the state Dormitory Authority, or even Essex County, would have to own the parcels.

One use for the property would be to connect the campus with its dorms and Sparks Athletic Complex.

Tyrell said they’re not sure if they’d keep or demolish the buildings on the property, which are deteriorated.

He said they would not run it as a radio station. Morgan is now broadcasting WNBZ from Plattsburgh as an automated station.

The parcel at 159 Santanoni Ave. is listed with $3,598 in back taxes and penalties, and the one at 160 Santanoni Ave. owes $13,317.