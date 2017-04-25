NCCS hosts bullying expert

× NYC Comedian Mike Speirs gave anti-bullying presentations students in all four schools of the Northeastern Clinton Central School District. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton Central School aims to stamp out bullying.

New York City comedian Mike Speirs last week visited all four schools in the district to brief students on anti-bullying efforts.

Speirs sailed through videos that showed different bullying scenarios. In the videos, Speirs portrayed both the bully and the victim.

One scenario, for instance, saw him knocking over his own lunch tray.

Students were then asked to volunteer how to handle those situations using what he referred to as the “five C’s” — cold-shoulder, confidence, compassion, courage and cyber-sense.

Several students showed their perfect shoulder shrug to someone who was making fun of their shoes.

Another opted to sit with a bullied classmate during lunch.

For Angel Claudio, a seventh grader, the presentation really hit close to home.

“You gotta speak up,” he said. “If you don’t, you’re going to keep getting hurt.”

Seventh grader Devon Lafex agreed.

“You should be an upstander, not a bystander,” he said. “You will be able to stop bullying quicker.”

× NYC Comedian Mike Speirs used homemade videos and hands-on scenarios to teach students how to tell the signs of bullying and how to stop it. Photo by Teah Dowling

Speirs started the program “Be an Upstander, Not a Bystander” three years ago as a way to help kids create a non-judgemental environment for themselves.

In another video, Speirs noted he was once called a “f-g” for wanting to audition for a school play.

“The way to fix this is to create a culture where everyone respects each other,” he said. “I want to see kids get as much out of their school days as possible without getting judged.”

Speirs said he visits around 30 school districts a year. This was his first time presenting in Clinton County.

NCCS teaching aide Lisa Cardin got ahold of Speirs in hopes to heighten the district’s efforts to combat bullying, which include counseling options and student-made anti-bullying videos.

“This is a great way to reiterate what we’ve been teaching our students,” Cardin said. “It’s also a good way to show kids how to stand up for themselves and their friends.”

High School Principal Josh Harrica said he thought the presentations were an overall success.

“Bullying is something we’re constantly looking to address,” he said. “We want to make sure we create a positive environment for all of our students.”