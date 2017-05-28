NCCS students prep ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’

× The NCCS Drama Club will be performing “Do You Wanna Dance?” June 2-4. The show will be put on by high school, middle school and elementary school students in the district. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Nearly two-dozen members of the Northeastern Clinton Drama Club crowded into a small classroom last week to practice for their upcoming production of “Do You Wanna Dance?”

Although the temperature reached up to 90 degrees, the students, dressed in shorts and tank tops, rehearsed high-intensity musical numbers through the heat.

The musical, which is slated for June 2-4, is about a group of kids fighting for their rights to dance in a small town in Ohio called SnapHappy — a story similar to “Footloose.”

× The 35-member cast and crew have been practicing for their upcoming production of “Do You Wanna Dance?” four-to-five days a week. Pictured above is some members practicing a musical number to “Dancing in the Streets.” Photo by Teah Dowling

The 35-member cast and crew started rehearing musical numbers two months ago to classic songs, such as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Dancing in the Streets.”

Haley Sheehan, a junior, said she is already familiar with most of the material because her parents are fans.

Her favorite song is “Walking on Sunshine.”

“I’ve been in three productions before and I’m really passionate about this,” Sheehan said. “But I’ve never had this big of a role to fill … I’m super nervous.”

Sheehan’s co-lead, Liam Hilferty, said he’s also shaken up by being up on stage.

This is the junior’s first musical.

“I’ve been in chorus before and in band, but I’ve never danced in front of people,” he said. “I’m still getting used to the idea.”

Hilferty originally signed up to be part of the stage crew, but auditioned after the play called for more male roles.

Little did he know that he would land a lead role.

Also new to the cast and crew this time around is three Rouses Point Elementary students – Ben Fredette, Carter Fredette and Kiera Ryan-Gadway.

All three, who are part of the town of Champlain’s summer theatre program, said they’re excited to be part of a high school production.

“We wanted to try something new,” said Ben. “It’s exciting and we put a lot of work into this.”

The students practice for two-to-three hours a day, four-to-five days a week.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m working,” said Ezra Morrow, a seventh grader who’s part of the high school production. “I like to dance here.”

The NCCS Drama Club will present “Do You Wanna Dance?” in the auditorium of the Northeastern Clinton Central School. Showtimes are June 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and June 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, call 298-8638.