NCPR awarded $70K to expand labor history project

CANTON | North Country Public Radio was awarded $70,100 in state funds last month to expand their “North Country at Work” digital archive series.

The grant was one of 81 projects in the region to garner over $64.9 million in state funding through the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Awards.

There are over 200 communities in NCPR’s coverage area, according to station manager Ellen Rocco, and every one of them has a cache of stories to share about the economies and jobs that have helped sustain them though the years, everything from mining and logging to mail delivery.

With “North Country at Work,” NCPR aims to capture those stories and archive them on a platform conceptualized, and built, by them.

The series, and the digital archival platform that houses it, is years and over $140,000 in the making.

So far, NCPR, affiliate of National Public Radio, has gathered around 3,000-4,000 images from libraries, historical associations and residents all around the North Country.

“What we hope to do is a kind of three-part project in each of (six) communities,” Rocco said.

With help from the REDC funding, NCPR will expand their workforce and host mass-photo scanning sessions in six communities throughout the region. They’ll gather the best examples of worklife in those towns, then return later on with a permanent display for those towns to keep, Rocco said.

“The third event will involve a presentation, or overview, of worklife by a local historian,” she said. “And we’ll invite people — for lack of a better term — to a ‘work story slam’ where they can tell stories of their own.

“We’ll record that and it’ll get added on the (NCPR) website.”

But it’s not just history that Rocco is interested in. It’s about exploring the continuum between past and present industries — the future of the North Country’s workforce, too:

“We are equally as interested in emphasizing photos post-WWII,” she said.

“Extractive industries that once sustained (the region), mining or logging — while those are in decline, what has come in to replace it? In the Adirondacks, perhaps tourism,” said Rocco.