NCVA seeking funds to launch proposed expansion

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Veterans Association (NCVA) is starting Phase 2 of its expansion efforts.

NCVA — a Plattsburgh-based organization that provides services to veterans in the tri-county area — is looking to expand its center, museum, library and food shelf offerings.

Plans include adding a 1,330 square-foot addition to the 5,600 square-foot building on Town Line Road.

The expansion will add a new curator’s office, computer server room and food shelf storage area, said NCVA Secretary Ken Hynes. The administrative offices, media library and computer service room will be upgraded. New computer systems, museum display cases and office equipment will be purchased.

This project is expected to cost around $350,000, said Hynes. So far, the association has secured $110,000 through donations and a state grant.

The NCVA is currently seeking more grant funding, said Hynes. Fundraisers are being planned.

Officials are shooting for a late 2018 completion date.

“Success breeds success,” he said. “We find ourselves now with the need to implement Phase 2 of our development plan.”

HEIGHTENING EFFORTS

The NCVA serves over 200 veterans, offering a number of support services, including group counseling.

“We will do anything for a vet who needs help,” said Treasurer Frank McGrath.

Hynes said the on-site library and service center is used on a day-to-day basis.

So far this year, local vets in need have filled over 80 cardboard boxes of food from the on-site food shelf, said McGrath. Over 100 baskets are filled on average per year.

The NCVA’s annual Christmas food basket program serves 80 to 90 families each year.

“The federal, state and local fundraising efforts have progressed us to a pivotal point,” Hynes said. “We must provide additional and improved services to our area veterans.”

THE BEGINNING

The association started out of a van in 1978 with the mission of serving veterans in the tri-county area.

NCVA was incorporated in 1983 as the North Country Vietnam Veterans Association. Public and private donations allowed the organization to purchase 9 acres and construct a 1,560 square-foot building on Town Line Road six years later.

Over time, the organization started serving all vets, which required a bigger space.

NCVA completed Phase 1 of its expansion project in 2011 thanks to a $250,000 grant secured by former Rep. John McHugh in 2009.

A bigger facility was constructed to incorporate everything the NCVA offers today.

“We deemed these actions necessary, critical and prudent,” Hynes said. “There is nothing like this in the North Country, north of Albany or the Buffalo region.”

For more information, visit ncvva.org, call 563-3426 or email ncvva@ncvva.org.