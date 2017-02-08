Need for foster families reaches ‘crisis’ levels

× Expand Photo provided The need for foster parents is spiking across the North Country, say social service agencies, who are exploring avenues to navigate a shortage they have referred to as a crisis. Pictured here: Hannah and Bradley Provost, of Plattsburgh, with their two girls, who they fostered before their eventual adoption.

PLATTSBURGH — Social service agencies across the Tri-County region are desperately searching for foster families to take in the influx of children entering the system.

The need has reached a critical state, said John Bernardi, CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region.

“It’s a crisis,” Bernardi said.

Kids are now being sent out of the Tri-County region because there are not enough families, he said.

But officials in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties want to buck the trend and keep kids here.

DRUGS DRIVING NUMBER

In 2012, an average of 113 children were receiving services each month in Franklin County alone.

The number leapt to 146 by 2015.

The uptick is due to a constellation of factors. Unemployment and loss of income is one. But echoing national trends, substance abuse continues to be a leading culprit in family breakdowns, leading to abuse, neglect and abandonment.

“I hate to be simplistic, but the drug epidemic is what’s driving that number,” said Jeremiah Pond, a children’s services supervisor for the Franklin County Department of Social Services.

In Clinton County, 50 to 60 percent of children entering the system can be attributed to drug abuse.

Heroin, in particular, puts a major human and financial strain on the system, said Clinton County Department of Social Services Commissioner John Redden.

Officials had just gotten a grip on curbing meth before opiates took their place.

“We never got to a stable spot before the opioids,” Redden said.

Addicts have turned to heroin as a cheap alternative to prescription medication, which has been subjected to increased safeguards in recent years, including the creation of a statewide prescription tracking database and reformulations to make abuse more difficult.

The northeast is getting hit particularly hard, Pond said, and neighboring counties are feeling the same pinch.

The state has made culling the epidemic a chief priority.

The governor last year signed a comprehensive reform package into law and aims to build on the momentum this year with proposals to increase access to recovery programs and insurance reforms, among other measures.

The drug, however, continues to be stubbornly entrenched.

STRUGGLING WITH NEED

While kids are entering the foster care system at an increased clip — there are intakes daily, say social services officials — the number of foster homes are not keeping pace with demand.

Between 2012 and 2015, the number of foster homes in Franklin County increased from 38 to 52.

But the number can be misleading because 30 of those are those of relatives, leaving just 22 homes to accept the others.

“There’s clearly not enough to meet the demand,” Pond said. “There is an urgent need for foster parents in the county. It’s very difficult with a community with limited resources to manage those issues.”

As of December, Essex County had 31 kids under the supervision of the department of social services, and Clinton County had 113 in foster care of May 1, 2016.

“We always struggle,” said Redden.

The reasons underpinning the shortage are similar to those that plague other programs in the region, including the dearth of emergency service technicians, home health care aides and volunteer firefighters.

Many people are simply too busy to take in children. Others are certified, but many are no longer taking children into homes due to declining state reimbursement rates.

Clinton County, for instance, had just $2 million budgeted for 2016 once residential and school placements had been factored in.

Additional stressors include higher needs children coming into care, say officials. And then there are the state and federal regulations that are always hanging.

Children removed from parental custody always have somewhere to go — and placement at any home is intended to be temporary until the parent gets back on track.

But Bernardi, the United Way director, said sending kids outside of the region is not an ideal solution, and private foster homes are preferred over group homes and other institutional settings.

“When care is needed, we want to keep kids in their own communities — including schools,” Bernardi said.

(However, some may be funneled to psychiatric residential centers when intense behavioral, emotional, psychological needs might be beyond the capacity of a family to meet, he said.)

ONCE THE KIDS LEAVE HOME…

Once removed from parental custody, case workers immediately get to work on placing the children in a safe setting.

Whenever possible, authorities try to place children with family members.

About 40 percent of children in Franklin County are placed with a relative or with “fictive kin” — other individuals who, while unrelated by blood, are part of the family’s extended support network.

Often, this translates to grandparents raising their grandchildren, Pond said.

The next preferred option is to place the children into a safe foster home within the community.

The ultimate goal, say adoption officials, is ultimately family reunification, and the social service agencies always work to establish a sense of permanency for the child.

But if the child was removed due to substance abuse, the road for parents to regain custody may be paved with obstacles — like relapses, for instance. Or periods of incarceration.

If the parental situation isn’t resolved by the 12 month mark, authorities must also explore if kids are going home.

And further placing a stress on agencies is when entire families enter the system, which is becoming increasingly common.

Clinton County, Redden said, often struggles with placing sibling groups — especially as they grow older, when kids become more difficult to place.

“You always try to place siblings together, and try to place them in the same school district,” Redden said. “It’s traumatic enough being removed from your parents no matter what the situation is.”

Bernardi said family disintegration isn’t limited to just families.

Loss of custody is also disruptive to school settings. And the child’s learning and development is interrupted by entering and leaving school systems, an additional layer of trauma.

LOOKING OUTWARD

Counties are now enlisting outside firepower to link children with welcoming homes.

Essex County has partnered with the Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth, a statewide nonprofit, to provide the service.

Berkshire, which operates in every county in the state, opened an office on Water Street in Elizabethtown last month.

Essex County now refers all placement calls to the agency.

“One of the reasons we contracted with Berkshire is we couldn’t recruit and maintain the number of foster families to support the number of kids coming in,” said Sue Ann Caron, Essex County’s Department of Social Services Deputy Commissioner.

Essex County Berkshire Specialist Kathleen Schoolcraft is part of a team now aggressively recruiting local foster parents.

“We have a dire need for folks to sign up and be foster parents,” Schoolcraft said.

Fostering isn’t as simple as linking a child with a guardian and signing off: All prospective parents must undergo a comprehensive training and certification program, a 10-week process.

Berkshire is currently working with three couples and two individuals in sessions held at the Hand House in Elizabethtown.

Fostering isn’t always an easy undertaking, said Schoolcraft. Taking in a child requires patience, dedication and sensitivity to past trauma, including abuse and neglect.

Schoolcraft, who lives in Willsboro, was inspired to enter the field after her daughter became a foster parent to several children several years ago.

Through her, Schoolcraft said she has a keen insight into the needs of the children, which in turn helps her equip parents with the tools to build strength, fulfill their own needs, and otherwise be great parents.

Her daughter’s 10-year-old recently got into an incident at school.

“I have a hard life,” the kid recalled, and said he wanted to keep his past trauma close.

Schoolcraft’s daughter asked the child to write a list of 10 things in his life that are now positive while also keeping an eye on the past.

“From that moment on, his behavior was stellar,” she said.

During the training process, families also build strong ties with their peers, a support network that is critical to their experience.

Training is continuous, and specialists visit foster parents every two weeks. Berkshire, who works with 536 families across the state, also helps facilitate daycare assistance, medical insurance and monthly compensation to aid with expenses.

As the children heal, so do their birth parents, who are getting help as they seek to regain custody, working with family specialists to help rectify the issues causing their child to be removed from the household.

“Their parents are offered as much help as the children,” Schoolcraft said.

Berkshire works as a team toward the ultimate goal of reunification.

The average length of stay is 13 months, and just 3 percent of youth age out of Berkshire’s foster care system when they become of age.

“The overall goal is always permanency,” Schoolcraft said. “With that in mind, sometimes it doesn’t go that way.”

HAPPY FAMILY

Permanent placement could eventually lead to formal adoption.

Hannah and Bradley Provost were having trouble conceiving. After reading about the need for foster families, the Plattsburgh couple underwent a training course, which helped them mentally prepare for the process.

“You certainly leave the class with a much clearer idea of if you want to be a foster parent,” said Hannah.

Six months after becoming certified, the couple welcomed two little girls into their home in June 2013.

They immediately bonded with the sassy duo, who were aged 6 and 4 when the Sun spoke with Hannah in April.

“They drive us crazy just like any kid drives their parent crazy,” Hannah said.

Two years later, they formally adopted the girls.

The children are aware of their story — and they are okay with that.

Hannah, 27, admits the discussion will get more complex as time goes on.

“But they know they’re loved by a lot of people,” she said. “It’s worked out really well for us.”

Pond, the Franklin County support coordinator, said he understands the process can be intimidating for prospective parents.

Getting involved needn’t require full fostering, he said, and mentors are also needed.

Hannah noted not only married heterosexual couples need apply. Fostering is open to anybody who feels as if they have the ability to be a parent, even those past the traditional age and gay couples.

Anyone considering fostering should attend seminars.

“Talk to a social worker, and ask for referral to other parents,” Hannah said. “Keep an open mind and do some research to see if it’s right for you.”

Redden admitted fostering isn’t for everyone.

“It takes a special individual and a special family to become foster parents,” he said, “and it takes a special family to open their homes and these hearts to take in these kids.”

While the North Country has historically been light on resources, stakeholders here have forged a strong network between the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Pond said.

Those relationships are critical to survival, he said.

“We don’t have money to solve these problems,” Pond said. “All we have is each other.”

For more info on Berkshire Farm Center and becoming a foster parent, call 1-844-281-9588 or visit berkshirefarm.org.