Neighborhood grapples with rat problem

× A cluster of Clintonville homeowners have formed an ad hoc committee to mitigate a rat problem in their community. The town is investigating the complaints, and Orkin Pest Control is conducting site visits. Duane Kilburn said the rats, which were attracted to trash hoarding in a nearby home, caused $1,500 of damage to his residence. Photo by Pete DeMola

CLINTONVILLE — They appeared in twos and threes, dark movements in the night.

Perhaps they could have been written off as an illusion, eyes playing tricks in the dead of winter.

But the rodents revealed themselves in gruesome fashion last month when Duane Kilburn and his fiancée returned home to find their stove quivering.

Kilburn opened the door and rats poured out.

The logger dragged the stove onto the back porch and left it there.

Since then, he’s caught four more rats.

“That’s the fourth one I’ve gotten,” he said, brandishing a photo on his smartphone of a trapped rat.

The rodents gained access to his house by chewing through the baseboard. Nothing seemed to keep them out, not even a sheet stuffed under the door.

The creatures also gnawed through a stuffed chair and his bed, among other possessions.

It’s an embarrassing problem to have, and Kilburn didn’t know how to handle it.

“It’s been horrid,” he said.

So he enlisted his fiancée to diplomatically broach the subject with his neighbors along Route 9N.

She did in a Facebook message.

They, too, had rat problems.

One by one, residents of this bucolic stretch along the AuSable River shared their stories.

It wasn’t long before the group, now bonded over the most unpleasant of issues, found themselves sitting around Jeff and Tina Kelley’s kitchen table, part of an ad hoc committee designed to address the issue.

“We have a rat problem,” said Tina Kelley.

Residents quickly zeroed in on the source, a local home where piles of black garbage bags could be seen through the windows. Neighbors described the smell as awful, particularly during the warm weather.

The neighborhood has always been close-knit, which is why Tina’s son was quick to lend a hand by providing the occupant’s son a trailer to clean out the home.

But the favor came with just one condition:

The occupant needed to present the dump receipts.

“They brought three-and-a-half tons of garbage to the dump,” Kelley said.

The neighborhood hoped that would be the end of it. But as the weather thawed this spring, it seems the rats have simply dispersed in the search for an alternative food source.

As rats continue to surface, the community is rattled — and now authorities are involved.

“Efforts made during the fall of 2016 to remove excess garbage from one specific property appear to have removed the main source of food for the rats,” confirmed Karen Derusha, the supervising public health educator with the Clinton County Department of Health.

But while no rodents were observed during a field visit on April 6, “there appears to have been a small infestation at the property at some point recently and neighboring properties have reported that rats have been seen and trapped,” Derusha said.

A half-dozen residents shared their stories with a reporter, all of them identical.

The narrative is simple: For years, there were no rats. Now there are rats everywhere, and some resent the implications by local officials that the rodents have been there all along.

“If rats were in the wood piles, I’d see them all during my job,” said Kilburn, the logger. “In five years of living here, I’ve never had this problem.”

One neighbor, who asked their name not be used because they did not want to inflame what is already a sensitive situation, trapped 10 in quick succession.

The resident sprayed peppermint around their foundation and installed electronic rodent repellers.

“We’ve never had a problem in the house,” said the neighbor. “If there was a problem, we wouldn’t be here.”

‘WE’RE AWARE’

After zeroing in on the problem, the committee wasted no time in mobilizing.

Kelley contacted the town, as well as a raft of county and state agencies.

“We went over their head,” she said.

Residents attended a town board meeting on April 12, which they said prodded the town into recognizing the issue and taking action.

Ausable Supervisor Sandy Senecal did not respond directly to questions about when the town first became aware of the issue, if a state of emergency had been declared or what steps they were taking to remediate the problem.

“Yes, we are aware of a possible problem in the Clintonville area. At this time, we are investigating the complaints that have been made,” Senecal told the Sun in an email.

Residents said they have been receiving site visits from Orkin Pest Control, who are surveying their homes and properties for signs of a rodent presence.

“Orkin has completed an initial inspection of the location and has provided a proposal for services to the town,” said Steve Martindale, Orkin’s Queensbury branch manager.

PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN

Residents are concerned if the rat population is left unchecked, the problem may spread — including to Ausable Valley Central School, which is located just down the street.

Courtney Allen, who lives next door to the school, said she hasn’t yet noticed any rat activity. But then again, she said it’s difficult to inspect the 6.5 acres of wetlands that constitute her backyard.

Allen was heartened that Orkin would provide a free inspection, but was displeased that she had to call the town offices four times until she received a callback.

“If it’s not taken care of, they’re going to continue to move on,” Allen said of the rats. “It’s a public health concern.”

Rats move freely in and out of buildings, said Derusha, so anything that is done to eliminate the rodents in one building can encourage them to move into nearby structures.

“A community effort works best, where everyone in the neighborhood takes steps at the same time to remove sources of food and shelter along with steps to prevent rats from entering building,” Derusha said.

Martindale said generally, rats and most rodents are looking for food, water and shelter, and homeowners need to reduce or eliminate as many of these sources as possible.

“While rodents can make themselves at home in many different conditions, taking the proper steps to eliminate entry points and reasons they would want to come into a home or building will go a long way in preventing them,” he said.

‘NOT A LYNCHING’

Kilburn said the damages cost him $1,500 to date, and he has resorted to dining out and using a BBQ grill until he is certain the rats have been eliminated.

“I’m not buying a new stove until this sh** is resolved,” he said, expressing disappointment at what he perceived was a slow response from town officials.

“I don’t care about the town at this point — they don’t care about me,” he said.

Community members expressed concern for the occupant’s safety, and said they should probably be under the care of social services, citing the condition of the home.

“I think (the occupant) would do better living with assistance somewhere else,” said the neighbor who caught 10 rodents.

Kelley stressed their assertiveness isn’t personal — and they’re not trying to point fingers at anyone.

“We just don’t want rats in the neighborhood,” she said. “This is not a lynching.”

Ausable is not the only town to face a rat problem.

Willsboro in December declared a state of emergency after Jehovah’s Witnesses discovered a home was infested with hundreds of rats.

Remediation efforts are still ongoing, said the supervisor.

For general information on preventing and getting rid of rats, contact the Clinton County Health Department’s Environmental Health & Safety Division’s Duty Officer at 565-4870 during regular business hours. All local questions and concerns should be directed to the Town of Ausable Codes Enforcement Officer.

DON’T WANT RATS?

To reduce food sources: Secure garbage can lids and empty on a regular basis; keep pet food and bird seed in sealed containers;

To reduce water sources: Fix plumbing leaks, remove outdoor containers with standing water, and ensure spigots and sprinklers are not leaking. Keep lawns well maintained;

Eliminate entry points to the home: Don’t leave windows and doors open, and seal any cracks or openings. Many rats can fit through an opening as small as a half-inch. Also, be sure to cover any vents that could also serve as an entry point.