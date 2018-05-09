Essex County moves toward appeal of FOIL decision

ELIZABETHTOWN | The state Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled last month voters may obtain electronic voting records without a court order.

But Essex County may appeal the decision to the state’s highest court.

Lawmakers voted in an 11-7 motion on Monday to give Essex County Attorney Dan Manning, Essex County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Allison McGahay and Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey the ability to file paperwork reserving the right to file an appeal at a later date.

“We have to file the paperwork by the end of this week,” Manning said.

The state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Department ruled last month state Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) covers electronically scanned images of ballots taken from voting machines, and the data should not be shielded from disclosure.

The ruling came after Essex County Democratic Party Chairman Bethany Kosmider sued over her denied FOIL request for access to the voting records following the 2015 local elections.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors is not a party in the litigation.

“I feel good because more people voted in my favor — in the people’s favor — then they did last week,” said Kosmider. “I just think this shows they are still undecided.”

Preston tried to keep the meeting moving forward, saying he felt the matter needed little talk and just and an up-down vote.

But Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow and Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said they opposed an appeal.

“This is just a delay tactic to get money from the county in the future,” Morrow said. “I swore to represent the voters but also the taxpayers of Essex County.”

Morrow said legal costs have reached $26,000, and an appeal could push that number into the $40,000 range.

“We have all sorts of things we can spend taxpayer money on besides this frivolous lawsuit,” he said.

Scozzafava cited an advisory opinion by Bob Freeman, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, that said the records should be made public.

“The (state) legislature is going to address this and they should,” Scozzafava said. “I don’t think Essex County should fall on the sword for this.”