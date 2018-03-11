Network at Ti FD mixer

× Expand Picasa

TICONDEROGA | People going to the After Hours Networking Mixer at Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department will be treated to a tour of the Hall of Flame there.

Ticonderoga Fire will host the next Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Event on Thursday, March 15 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Fire Hall of Flame Museum located at 60 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga.

“We are excited to host the chamber, area businesses, organization and community members,” said Ticonderoga Fire President Mary Cunningham. “We’re pleased to work very closely with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce throughout the year to make good things happen for the community. We’re truly honored to serve the community in their time of need.

“In addition, the Hall of Flame Museum here at Ti Fire is a positive addition to the community that highlights the history of the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Company. We invite all of you to join us to see all that the museum has to offer.”

The Hall of Flame Museum is open to the community and visitors. Summer Hours: Sunday, Monday from 1-4 p.m. and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Winter Hours: Sunday 1-4 p.m. and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. In addition, appointments to tour the museum can be made.

The same evening the doors for bingo open at 6 p.m. with the first game starting at 6:45 p.m. in the main hall. Guests of the networking event are welcome to attend bingo following the event in the Hall of Flame Museum.

Cunningham said Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Company has a strong team of local volunteers that make their efforts possible.

“Many generations of family members continue to serve the department,” she said “We’re always looking for new members and have an array of volunteer opportunities available. In addition, the Ticonderoga Fire Ladies Auxiliary is in need of members/volunteers.”

Applications can be obtained on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m. or by contacting any member. Memberships include regular, associate, junior and auxiliary.

“You don’t have to be an interior firefighter and go in burning buildings to help, we have members who drive, are fire police, exterior support, administrative, and so on,” Fire Chief Matthew Watts said. “Feel free to stop by and see how you can help. Junior members are a great way for our youth to get involved in community service.”

For more information on the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Company or the Hall of Flame Museum, visit their Facebook page or call 518-585-7771. For more information on the After Hours Mixer and Networking Events, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or visit www.ticonderogany.com.