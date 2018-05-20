Network over Memorial Day weekend

× Expand Photo provided From left are Ticonderoga Chamber Board Chair Shana Macey of Bridge Point Communication; board member Selena Lemay-Klippel of North Country Community College; board member Mark Barber of Burleigh’s Luncheonette; and Matthew Courtright, chamber president and CEO. Bridge Point is hosting the next Ticonderoga area business mixer.

CROWN POINT | Bridge Point Communication/Crown Point Telephone will host the next Ticonderoga area business networking event to showcase its new website.

The May After Hours Mixer is Thursday, May 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bridge Point Communication, 46 Porter Mill Road in Crown Point.

“Come network with other businesses and local officials, get an update on both Crown Point Telephone’s and Bridge Point’s infrastructure; all while enjoying some of the area’s most delicious selections from local restaurants and caterers,” said Bridge Point Communication President and CEO Shana macey. “It’s a Memorial Day Weekend celebration.”

The event will showcase local food and products from an array of local businesses. In addition a special door prize will be given to those who like and follow Bridge Point Communication and Crown Point Telephone on Facebook while in attendance that evening.

In addition the host will be debuting a new website and asking participants to fill out their wish-list of areas that they would like the telecommunication providers to service that they are currently not wired for.

Bridge Point Communication is a local communications provider serving the Ticonderoga area with broadband internet, as well as local and long distance telephone services.

Crown Point Telephone Corporation offers local telephone service to the residents of Crown Point, as well as internet access and long distance services through subsidiary company Crown Point Network Tech Inc.

“The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is a driving force for the economic climate of our area,” Macey said. “They (staff) are knowledgeable about their members and openly seek to promote them whenever they see an opportunity to do so.”

She said the chamber assists members with educational needs and business resources as well as representing its members on state and regional levels, “always making sure to keep everything we have to offer in our area in the front of people’s minds.”

For more information on Bridge Point Communication and Crown Point Telephone, visit their Facebook pages or call 518-558-1558. The redesigned website will be at bridgepoint1.com.