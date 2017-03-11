Networking mixer at dealership

× Expand File photo Christopher Chevrolet Buick

TICONDEROGA – The newly remodeled Christopher Chevrolet Buick will host the next Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce After Business Mixer and Networking event on Thursday, March 16.

The open networking event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the dealership at 1111 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

“I am very excited to host our second Ticonderoga Area Chamber Mixer,” said Joe Orta, general manager of Christopher Chevrolet Buick. “Being a member of the chamber is a very important part of our business.”

Sponsors providing door prizes for the event are Bridge Point Communication, Century 21 Adirondacks, Libby’s Bakery Café, Ticonderoga Festival Guild, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

“We invite all Ticonderoga Area Chamber members, businesses, and organizations, along with their employees, co-workers, and volunteers to join us at the March Networking event,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “Networking is so beneficial for a business or organization. People will also have a chance to hear from our hosts, as well as connect with others from the business community.”

He said Christopher Chevrolet Buick is a local car dealership offering Chevrolet, Buick, Pontiac, sales and service. They have a newly remodeled facility and showroom. Christopher Chevrolet Buick has been part of the D’Ella Auto Group since 1987.

Courtright said networking is a key component of the chamber and of marketing a business.

“Chamber members, area businesses, and organizations are encouraged to take advantage of this and all networking opportunities,” he said.

To learn more about Christopher Chevrolet Buick, visit the website www.christopherchevrolet.com or call 518-585-2842.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is at 518-585-6619 or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.