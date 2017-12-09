Networking set at Hancock House

TICONDEROGA | The Holiday After Networking Event is headed for the Hancock House in Ticonderoga from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce event is being hosted by the Ticonderoga Historical Society at 6 Moses Circle in Ticonderoga.

“The Ticonderoga Historical Society is pleased to keep the tradition alive of hosting the December and Holiday After Business Mixer,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “We have been honored to do this over the years as it helps us to showcase our Festival of Trees and support our area Chamber of Commerce.”

The chamber’s After Business Mixers provide a networking forum for area business people, in addition to showcasing the site of the host, as well as promoting the door prize sponsors.

“The business community has demonstrated support on numerous occasions and in many ways and it is a pleasure and honor that the society can take this opportunity at this special time of the year to open our house and share our thanks again with them,” Dolback said.

The Hancock House is home to the Ticonderoga Historical Society. Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through their collections, programs, and community outreach, Dolback said.

The Hancock House is a museum, research library, and gift shop. The Hancock House will have four floors of the elegant mansion decorated for the holiday season as part of their Festival of Trees.

The trees will be on display through Jan. 1, 2018. The Hancock House is open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For information on the Ticonderoga Historical Society, call 518-585-7868 or visit www.ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.

Sponsors providing door prizes will be Bridge Point Communication, Christopher Chevrolet Buick, Country Florist and Gifts, Glens Falls National Bank, Ticonderoga Historical Society and Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

“We invite Ticonderoga area chamber members, their employees, and area business people to attend the mixer at the Hancock House,” said chamber Executive Director Matt Courtright. “Not only is it a perfect opportunity to network, but a chance to see the Hancock House and celebrate the holiday season with the chamber and the business community. The Hancock House will be beautifully decorated for the Festival of Trees.”

For more information, visit ticonderogany.com, the chamber Facebook page, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.