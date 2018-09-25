New Adirondack Welcome Center enthralls visitors, area officials

× 1 of 5 Expand The new $2 million Adirondacks Welcome Center, located on northbound I-87 just south of Northway Exit 18, got rave reviews from tourists Sept. 20 soon after it was opened to the public in a christening ceremony conducted by state officials. Photo by Thom Randall × 2 of 5 Expand The new Adirondacks Welcome Center, opened to the public Sept. 20, features a huge tourism logo which has proven to be a popular backdrop among tourists for selfies. Photo by Thom Randall × 3 of 5 Expand A vintage chairlift from Gore Mountain is an artifact in the new Adirondacks Welcome Center proven to be popular with tourists for keepsake photographs. Photo by Thom Randall × 4 of 5 Expand Artifacts from the Adirondacks region are exhibited in circular display cases — resembling slices of tree trunks — on one wall of the new $2 million Adirondacks Welcome Center which was opened to the public Sept. 20. Photo by Thom Randall × 5 of 5 Expand Stephanie Greineder of southern Pennsylvania tests out the zipline in the playground at the new Adirondacks Welcome Center hours after its christening Sept. 20. This was Greineder’s first visit to the Adirondacks, and she said she plans to explore the various destinations depicted in the center’s wall-size tourism video display. Prev Next

QUEENSBURY | Stephanie Greineder of southern Pennsylvania stood in the new $22 million Adirondacks Welcome Center on its opening day last Thursday and watched a wall-sized video depicting people enjoying various attractions the area offers.

“Wow, we have some exploring to do,” she said to her friend Wanda Miller.

Minutes earlier, the duo had pulled off the Northway for a break on their road trip.

“We had no idea what we were going to do in the Adirondacks, but now we may stay an extra week,” Miller answered as she watched the video showing dozens of area’s historic, cultural and recreational destinations.

Featured in the lavish video were Colonial re-enacters firing muskets at Fort William Henry, skiers careening off ski jumps at Lake Placid, and tourists exploring underground caverns at Natural Stone Bridge & Caves and visitors walking across a footbridge dangling across a gorge at AuSable Chasm.

A few hours earlier, state and local officials christened the new welcome center, opening it to the public.

× Expand Courtesy photo State Senator Betty little and other state officials ceremoniously cut a ribbon at the entrance of the new $2 million Adirondacks Welcome Center Sept. 20 moments before opening it to the public. The facility includes interactive video kiosks, Adirondack artifacts, a wall-size video display, and 10 vending machines featuring an array of foods, beverages and other items produced in the Adirondacks region.

After a ceremonial ribbon was cut Thursday, hundreds of people of all ages wandered into the welcome center and gazed at its vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, posed for selfies in a vintage Gore Mountain chairlift, or browsed through the region’s amenities on the center’s various interactive digital kiosks.

Visitors also examined the brass-detailed map of the Adirondacks inlaid in the lobby’s tile floor, depicting lakes and other area destinations.

The 8,615-square-feet welcome center is four times the size of the former aging structure at the rest stop, located on northbound Interstate 87 between the Hudson River and Northway Exit 18.

Meanwhile, other tourists were inspecting the “Adirondacks Walk of Fame” stars imbedded in the entry floor which memorialize area notables, including famed photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard, acclaimed sculptor David Smith, golfer Craig Wood, opera star Marcella Sembrich, actor Kevin Bacon and leading abolitionist Solomon Northup.

Charlotte Oleksak of Boston grinned and giggled as she took a ride down a zip line in the center’s new play area, as her partner Ricky Baruf stood nearby holding their baby.

“This is the best rest area I’ve ever been to,” Baruf said as Oleksak whizzed past. “What an impressive playground.”

Meanwhile, others were giving their dogs a walk — and providing an opportunity for them to answer the call of nature — in the fenced-off pet area. Nearby, tourists were taking photos of family members in front of huge letters spelling out “I Love NY.”

Inside the center, a cafe — complete with a marble-topped bar with 10 smartphone charging stations — attracted lots of attention. The contemporary cafe features 10 vending machines dispensing dozens of food items produced in the Adirondacks — most of it healthy snack items, as well as salads and sandwiches.

On the other side of a towering central fireplace crafted in stone, tourists relaxed in Adirondack chairs, setting their beverages on log-sections end tables.

About 10 feet away, people were gazing at historical artifacts in lighted circular display cases resembling slices of tree trunks. Among the historical items were a railroad signal lantern from the North Creek Depot Museum, a vintage flight crew helmet from Plattsburgh Air Force Base, a chunk of garnet from Johnsburg, and an antique birch-bark maple sap collection bucket.

Nearby, children gathered at a touch-screen quiz kiosk, answering questions related to the Adirondacks while their parents were talking with the center’s staff, employees of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce.

× Expand Courtesy photo State and local officials pose for posterity during the Sept. 20 ceremony held to christen the $2 million Adirondacks Welcome Center. The center is expected to provide a substantial boost to tourism.

‘WONDERFUL ATTRACTION’

In the christening ceremony, state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) offered her thoughts.

About two years ago, she successfully secured about $1 million for a rest area overhaul, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo later decided to take the concept to a whole new level.

“This is phenomenal, this is so much better than what anyone expected,” Little said, adding that the welcome center would be giving tourists a great first impression of the Adirondacks. “It’s really a wonderful attraction.”

In a prepared statement, Gov. Cuomo noted that more than 12.4 million people visited the Adirondacks last year, generating more than $1.4 billion in area tourism income.

“This new gateway will provide millions of Northway travelers a warm welcome as they arrive to the beautiful Adirondack Park,” he said.

State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the center would prompt visitors to spend more time in the Adirondacks.

“From the region’s historical gems to its natural beauty and fantastic local businesses, this new facility will provide a warm welcome to visitors,” he said.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos noted that the welcome center featured a geothermal heating and cooling system, a row of electric vehicle charging stations and LED lighting, among its environmentally-friendly attributes. The welcome center also has a boat washing station to rid watercraft of invasive species — It is expected to be operating by next spring.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who serves as the president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, said the welcome center would steer more people into the Adirondack Park.

“This welcome center highlights so much of what our incredible region offers,” Simpson said, praising Cuomo for the facility’s many amenities.

A day later, Warren County supervisors attending their monthly meeting heaped praise on the welcome center.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson described it as “unbelievable.” Lake Luzerne Supervisor, chairman of the county’s Tourism committee, said the center was “phenomenal.”

“You’ll be amazed when you see it,” he said. “It’s the finest facility of its kind in the whole state.”

Glens Falls Ward 2 Supervisor Peter McDevitt also extolled the center’s attributes.

“Without a doubt, it’s the most spectacular visitors center I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It sets the stage for boosting tourism throughout the Adirondacks.”