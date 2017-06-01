New adoption center to save Texas donkeys

SCHUYLER FALLS — Holly Besaw bought a mini-donkey. One turned into two and she grew to love the little creatures.

Contrary to popular opinion, donkeys are not stubborn, and they do not kick.

The mammals are not skittish like horses, and when they do bolt, they drop anchor at the closest patch of grass and simply chow down until they get their fill.

Besaw became inspired after watching the co-founders of a San Angelo, Texas-based donkey rescue organization discuss their mission at a symposium.

Since founding Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue in 2000, Mark and Amy Meyers have rescued over 8,000 donkeys, and have 3,200 in direct care.

Their website lists the central Texas operation as the nation’s leading donkey rescue organization, saving wild burros from abuse and neglect.

“Humans brought them into the U.S. and kind of abandoned them into the wild,” Besaw said.

The rescue and adoption efforts are funded entirely through private donations.

Now the Kickin’ Up Dust Farm in Schuyler Falls will be the site of the latest satellite rescue operation, joining a growing nationwide network.

The first of 11 mini burros are scheduled to leave Texas by train on June 2.

Besaw and her husband, Kenneth, hope to adopt them out to local homes, and then import 11 more.

Those who don’t find their forever homes will live out the rest of their lives in their rural sanctuary.

The Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Adoption Center will hold an open house on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids are welcome at the petting zoo-like setting.

The donkeys have already been through a double quarantine, are vetted, and have had their feet trimmed. To be eligible for adoption, the donkeys must accept a halter, stand for the farrier, and be friendly.

Besaw has handled hundreds of the donkeys and has never been kicked.

“They’re very social, they love attention and they love to be handled,” Besaw said.

To submit an application, or for more information on how to adopt, visit donkeyrescue.org or find Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue of NNY on Facebook.

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Adoption Center of NNY is located at 362 Peasleeville Road in Schuyler Falls. 569-1263.