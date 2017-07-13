New antiques emporium opens in Port Henry

× Co-owner Shannon Wadsworth, with Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava, cuts the ribbon at the opening of her new business, Adk Emporium, on Main Street in Port Henry. The antiques shop had its official opening July 6. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The new Adk Emporium just opened in downtown Port Henry to offer antiques and pre-owned merchandise.

Co-owner Shannon Wadsworth of Moriah said opening her own retail shop was her dream.

“We’ve been trying to get the store for awhile,” she said. “This is my first time (owning a shop). I am excited.”

The store at 4314 Main St. offers antiques, previously-owned housewares, embroidery thread, baked goods, home-made chocolates, beverages, t-shirts, hats, and jewelry. The other co-owner is Greg Cunningham of Schroon Lake, who owns the building.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The store is located near the intersection with St. Patrick’s Place.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said new businesses have been opening in the downtown at a rapid pace.

“It’s great to see another business open in Port Henry on our Main Street,” he said. “The community is starting to see a turnaround. A lot of empty spaces are being filled.

“I’m looking forward to the future.”

Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague was at the grand opening of the new store.

“I’m excited to have Adk Emporium here in town,” she said. “I look forward to promoting them and working with them.”