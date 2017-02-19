New area code joining with 518

CROWN POINT – After August, northeastern New York will have a new area code overlaid on the existing 518.

Customers of Crown Point Telephone Co. and Bridge Communication were notified of the pending change with their latest bills, President Shana Macey said.

“The bill insert that we will be getting out to our customers shortly,” she said. “We will continue to remind customers as we move through the process.”

The 518 area code is running out of exchanges, so 838 is being added. Most new subscribers will be assigned to area code 838 after August, and all 10 digits will have to be dialed at some point to reach numbers.

The New York State Public Service Commission is asking people to begin using the new dialing procedure on March 18, but calls not placed with the extra digits will still be allowed to go through.

“All calls within the 518 area code must be dialed starting with the area code,” Macey said. “For example, you will need to dial 518-597-3300 to reach our business offices, even if you live in Crown Point.”

She said after Aug. 19, people must use the new dialing procedure for calls to go through.

“Otherwise, you will hear a recording that will instruct you to hang up and dial again,” she said. “And as of Sept. 19, new telephone numbers within the 518 area code will begin to be assigned the new 838 area code.”

The Public Service Commission ordered an Area Code Overlay for the area served by 518, and decided the new 838 area code would be “overlaid” or superimposed over the same geographical area as the 518 area code.

By using that method, everyone with a 518 area code number will still have 518 as their area code. Creating a new region for the new area code would have forced people to change their area code.

Macey said an existing telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

But after Aug. 19, everyone will need to dial the area code plus telephone number for all calls within and between 518 and 838 area codes. What is now a local call will remain a local call, and the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

And very importantly, people can still dial just three digits to reach 911 in emergencies.

With any additional questions about this upcoming change, call Crown Point Telephone Co. and Bridge Communication business offices between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 518-597-3300. Customers of other phone service providers should call the service number on their bills.

Subscribers can also visit the New York State Public Service Commission’s website for further information: www.dps.ny.gov.